FREMONT – Wednesday shortly before 8:00 p.m., Indiana State troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road to investigate a residential disturbance. The caller advised that an off-duty state trooper was involved in a physical altercation with a person that allegedly attempted to break in at a trooper’s residence.

ANGOLA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO