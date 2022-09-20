Read full article on original website
Angola man arrested after an attempted break-in of ISP trooper’s home
FREMONT – Wednesday shortly before 8:00 p.m., Indiana State troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road to investigate a residential disturbance. The caller advised that an off-duty state trooper was involved in a physical altercation with a person that allegedly attempted to break in at a trooper’s residence.
Three Pennsylvania men arrested on multiple criminal charges
GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:00 p.m. traffic stops made by Indiana State Police Trooper Edward Titus, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and officers from the Gas City Police Department led to the arrests of Jamarr Parker, 25, Manheim, PA, Radames Vargas Jr., 27, Mountville, PA, and Christopher Brown-Conroy, 29, Lancaster, PA. They were incarcerated in the Grant County Jail.
Detective Sgt. Rob Smith promoted to District Investigative Commander
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, September 19, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotion of Sergeant Robert C. Smith, III, Investigative Squad Leader for the Fort Wayne Post, to the rank of First Sergeant and reassigned as the District Investigative Commander for the Fort Wayne Post.
