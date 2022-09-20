ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate family worries about Puerto Rican relatives after Hurricane Fiona

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Hurricane Fiona left her mark on Puerto Rico. In many parts of the island, the cleanup is well underway but it will likely be slow and difficult. At Jibarito restaurant in Lancaster, all eyes are on the island. Melissa Hernandez owns this popular Puerto Rican restaurant in the city and has family back home. She says the situation is bad and could be for days.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Reading, PA
County
Berks County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown celebrates new mural project

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is celebrating another mural project that's helping to beautify the city. "Blooming" is located at the 100 block of South 7th Street. The mural by Paulina Quintanajornet contains sustainable-energy themes of solar, wind, and waterpower. The project is sponsored by the IBEW. It's one of three...
ALLENTOWN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Department of Labor & Industry Awards $2.5 Million in Grants to Pennsylvania Organizations

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.5 million in grants to seven Pennsylvania organizations. The chosen organizations answered the department's call for collaboration on grassroots efforts to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Funding for the grants, awarded to the state through a competitive federal grant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Chester County officials implement opioid plan

WEST CHESTER—As the Chester County Commissioners recognize National Recovery Month throughout September, the County is also preparing to receive the first two payments in a $19.7 million 18-year opioid settlement agreement. In anticipation of those payments, Vince Brown, Executive Director of the Chester County Department of Drug and Alcohol...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
LehighValleyLive.com

Workers, seniors and the disabled: LANTA riders sound off on the region’s bus system

People using the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) buses flat-out say if they had another option, specifically their own car, they would use it. But the people filling the bus seats are the ones who absolutely need it, and don’t have the finances or abilities for alternative transportation. Riders are staff getting to and from work, students getting to school, senior citizens who can’t--or don’t--drive, and residents with disabilities or medical issues.
BETHLEHEM, PA
wdac.com

“God Loves You Tour” Comes To Keystone State

ALLENTOWN/YORK – Franklin Graham will be visiting PA this coming weekend to share good news in troubling times. The 2022 God Loves You Tour kicks off Saturday evening in Allentown and Sunday afternoon in York. At each evangelistic event, Franklin Graham will give a message of lasting hope. The free tour includes live music as well. The Allentown event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The York event is 4 p.m. at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York Expo Center. No tickets and no reservations are needed. Bring your family and your unsaved friends to hear the Gospel message. More information about the tour can be found at GodLovesYouTour.com. The tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Maria#Hurricanes#Berks
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events

LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sustainable warehouse forum held at Lafayette College

EASTON, Pa. - When you think industrial, you don't think sustainable. But the two are merging. That was the topic of the sustainable warehouse forum hosted by Green Building United and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission at Lafayette College Friday. "Green Building United brings together allied professions - so architects...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
abc27.com

Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy