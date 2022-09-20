Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
abc27.com
Midstate family worries about Puerto Rican relatives after Hurricane Fiona
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Hurricane Fiona left her mark on Puerto Rico. In many parts of the island, the cleanup is well underway but it will likely be slow and difficult. At Jibarito restaurant in Lancaster, all eyes are on the island. Melissa Hernandez owns this popular Puerto Rican restaurant in the city and has family back home. She says the situation is bad and could be for days.
Pennsylvania expanding food assistance during Hunger Action Month
Pennsylvania leaders on Thursday announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will expand eligibility for the program.
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown celebrates new mural project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is celebrating another mural project that's helping to beautify the city. "Blooming" is located at the 100 block of South 7th Street. The mural by Paulina Quintanajornet contains sustainable-energy themes of solar, wind, and waterpower. The project is sponsored by the IBEW. It's one of three...
erienewsnow.com
Department of Labor & Industry Awards $2.5 Million in Grants to Pennsylvania Organizations
The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.5 million in grants to seven Pennsylvania organizations. The chosen organizations answered the department's call for collaboration on grassroots efforts to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Funding for the grants, awarded to the state through a competitive federal grant...
975thefanatic.com
2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America
Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
Mercury
Chester County officials implement opioid plan
WEST CHESTER—As the Chester County Commissioners recognize National Recovery Month throughout September, the County is also preparing to receive the first two payments in a $19.7 million 18-year opioid settlement agreement. In anticipation of those payments, Vince Brown, Executive Director of the Chester County Department of Drug and Alcohol...
Habitat Berks’ breaks ground on the Miltimore Street Project
Habitat for Humanity of Berks County broke ground on the Miltimore Street Project in the City of Reading Thursday morning, taking the next step in the ongoing Buttonwood Gateway Project. “This project includes three city blocks, the 200 Block of West Buttonwood Street, the 400 block of Tulpehocken Street and...
Workers, seniors and the disabled: LANTA riders sound off on the region’s bus system
People using the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) buses flat-out say if they had another option, specifically their own car, they would use it. But the people filling the bus seats are the ones who absolutely need it, and don’t have the finances or abilities for alternative transportation. Riders are staff getting to and from work, students getting to school, senior citizens who can’t--or don’t--drive, and residents with disabilities or medical issues.
wdac.com
“God Loves You Tour” Comes To Keystone State
ALLENTOWN/YORK – Franklin Graham will be visiting PA this coming weekend to share good news in troubling times. The 2022 God Loves You Tour kicks off Saturday evening in Allentown and Sunday afternoon in York. At each evangelistic event, Franklin Graham will give a message of lasting hope. The free tour includes live music as well. The Allentown event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The York event is 4 p.m. at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York Expo Center. No tickets and no reservations are needed. Bring your family and your unsaved friends to hear the Gospel message. More information about the tour can be found at GodLovesYouTour.com. The tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events
LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sustainable warehouse forum held at Lafayette College
EASTON, Pa. - When you think industrial, you don't think sustainable. But the two are merging. That was the topic of the sustainable warehouse forum hosted by Green Building United and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission at Lafayette College Friday. "Green Building United brings together allied professions - so architects...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
abc27.com
Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
