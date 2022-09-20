ALLENTOWN/YORK – Franklin Graham will be visiting PA this coming weekend to share good news in troubling times. The 2022 God Loves You Tour kicks off Saturday evening in Allentown and Sunday afternoon in York. At each evangelistic event, Franklin Graham will give a message of lasting hope. The free tour includes live music as well. The Allentown event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The York event is 4 p.m. at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York Expo Center. No tickets and no reservations are needed. Bring your family and your unsaved friends to hear the Gospel message. More information about the tour can be found at GodLovesYouTour.com. The tour will also travel to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

