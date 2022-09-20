ON THIS DAY IN 1931, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “More than 13 percent of Brooklyn’s elementary and junior high school register continued to stay away from school today because of infantile paralysis. This is a greater percentage than in any other borough. After school got under way yesterday, a Board of Education check of representative schools of various boroughs showed that 12.8 percent of Manhattan’s children were absent due to the paralysis scare; 11.2 percent in the Bronx; 11.1 percent in Queens; 13.2 percent in Brooklyn and only 4.8 percent in Staten Island. This made a city-wide average of 11.44 percent. Superintendent of Schools O’Shea pointed out in normal times there are at least 5 percent who do not show up the first day of the school year. A check showed that the greater number of absentees came from the sections of the more well-to-do, many of whom have summer places and are keeping their children there until the first of October or until the weather becomes cooler. Doctors and nurses are busy in every school today watching for sickness, particularly any case of paralysis.”

