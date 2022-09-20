Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
NYS Music
Reggae Under The Bridge Will Return To Brooklyn
Reggae Under The Bridge, part of the Coney Island Reggae Soundsystem Series, will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 12-7 p.m. at K Bridge Park (under the Kosciuszko Bridge) at 470 Scott Avenue in Brooklyn. This year’s edition features the return of Downbeat The Ruler, selector Tony Screw, one...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
September 23: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1931, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “More than 13 percent of Brooklyn’s elementary and junior high school register continued to stay away from school today because of infantile paralysis. This is a greater percentage than in any other borough. After school got under way yesterday, a Board of Education check of representative schools of various boroughs showed that 12.8 percent of Manhattan’s children were absent due to the paralysis scare; 11.2 percent in the Bronx; 11.1 percent in Queens; 13.2 percent in Brooklyn and only 4.8 percent in Staten Island. This made a city-wide average of 11.44 percent. Superintendent of Schools O’Shea pointed out in normal times there are at least 5 percent who do not show up the first day of the school year. A check showed that the greater number of absentees came from the sections of the more well-to-do, many of whom have summer places and are keeping their children there until the first of October or until the weather becomes cooler. Doctors and nurses are busy in every school today watching for sickness, particularly any case of paralysis.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
$500K grant will restore streetlamps in Brooklyn Heights
Councilmember Lincoln Restler and Congressmember Nydia Velazquez announced a $500,000 contribution to restore the historic streetlamps of Brooklyn Heights. The investment builds upon previously allocated funds initiated by former District 33 Councilmembers Stephen Levin and David Yassky, along with Rep. Velazquez. Preserving the streetlamps of Brooklyn Heights maintains the neighborhood’s...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Another royal soon to be gone
Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
Washington Square News
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
theeverygirl.com
Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC
Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn businesses in Williamsburg hail planning leader’s message of hope
The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting Wednesday for the borough’s business and civic leadership at the famed Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg. Brooklyn Chamber Of Commerce President and CEO Randy Peers kicked off the event, featuring guest speaker Dan Garodnick, the chair of the New York City Planning Commission (DCP), who presented an insightful snapshot of the City’s post-pandemic recovery meant to instill “reality check stats and a sense of hope” about the opportunities to support equitable, sustainable growth in the city.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, September 23, 2022
CITY SURPASSES GOAL IN CONTRACTS TO MINORITY AND WOMEN BUSINESSES: New York City has, three years ahead of schedule, surpassed its 10-year OneNYC goal to award $25 billion in contracts to minority- and women-owned business enterprises by Fiscal Year 2025, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Kevin D. Kim announced yesterday. New York City’s Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises was created to address the disparity between city contracts awarded to certain ethnic and gender groups as compared to their availability in the relevant marketplace.
Haitian restaurant opens in NYC, first on Staten Island dedicated to the cuisine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To take an insightful dive into Haitian Creole cooking, a new restaurant has opened for the experience. Delmas 48 served its inaugural meals this past weekend in West Brighton at 809 Castleton Avenue, former home to a yoga studio. Blondine Deprinvil is the proprietor behind...
untappedcities.com
Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown
The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
SEE IT: Inside the Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse
Guests attending Wednesday night’s opening party for the 2022 Brooklyn Heights Designer Showhouse gave rave reviews to the creativity, furnishings and artwork which transformed a historic Heights townhouse into a showcase of modern interior design. The Showhouse is the Brooklyn Heights Association’s (BHA) premier fundraising event. Hundreds of local...
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
WHERE'S ARIYAH? Girl, 12, last seen leaving SI home
The NYPD is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Staten Island home this week.
New York City synagogues under tight security ahead of Jewish High Holy Days
Synagogues will be under tight security in New York City with the approach of the Jewish High Holy Days Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur as the city grapples with a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes.
These restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
New Yorkers put a spin on traditional Rosh Hashanah dishes
NEW YORK -- The Jewish New Year begins Sunday night.Rosh Hashanah is two days long and celebrates the creation of the world, and some New Yorkers CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to are creating new experiences to celebrate seeing more family and friends again in person.Mark Strausman, chef and owner of Mark's Off Madison, makes a signature dish his grandmother always made on Rosh Hashanah. He says it's "kind of like a Jewish meatball," but it's actually stuffed cabbage."There's also raisins in the sauce because we want it nice and sweet," he said.Sweet for a "sweet" Jewish New Year ahead.Strausman, who...
