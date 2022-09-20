Read full article on original website
Angola man arrested after an attempted break-in of ISP trooper’s home
FREMONT – Wednesday shortly before 8:00 p.m., Indiana State troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road to investigate a residential disturbance. The caller advised that an off-duty state trooper was involved in a physical altercation with a person that allegedly attempted to break in at a trooper’s residence.
