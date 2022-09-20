ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Angola man arrested after an attempted break-in of ISP trooper’s home

FREMONT – Wednesday shortly before 8:00 p.m., Indiana State troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road to investigate a residential disturbance. The caller advised that an off-duty state trooper was involved in a physical altercation with a person that allegedly attempted to break in at a trooper’s residence.
ANGOLA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy