Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT

MyStateline.com
When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?
Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Wednesday pollen count & Lake Michigan water temps
GOOD WEDNESDAY ALL! The latest POLLEN AND LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMP data is in. FIRST, THE WEDNESDAY POLLEN COUNT from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker of Loyola Medicine:. AND HERE ARE THE WEDNESDAY LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPS from my NWS Chicago colleagues:. SOUTHERN LAKE MICHIGAN WATER TEMPERATURES. NATIONAL WEATHER...
Herald & Review
Wednesday, September 21 weather update for central Illinois
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Still warm today, but a big cool down coming for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our latest forecast.
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
Severe thunderstorm warning continued for portions of Kane and McHenry counties; valid until 5:45 pm CDT
SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 505 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC089-111-202245- /O.CON.KLOT.SV.W.0135.000000T0000Z-220920T2245Z/ KANE IL-MCHENRY IL- 505 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... AT 505 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER HUNTLEY, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, ISLAND LAKE, CARY, GILBERTS, WEST DUNDEE, FOX RIVER GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS, LAKEWOOD, SLEEPY HOLLOW, EAST DUNDEE, OAKWOOD HILLS, PRAIRIE GROVE, PORT BARRINGTON, BULL VALLEY AND HOLIDAY HILLS. THIS INCLUDES... MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && LAT...LON 4229 8820 4215 8820 4215 8824 4207 8824 4218 8852 4232 8848 TIME...MOT...LOC 2205Z 285DEG 24KT 4220 8843 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ CARLAW.
Metra train hits pedestrian near suburban Mokena
MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Service on the Metra Rock Island line was disrupted on Friday afternoon after a train his a pedestrian near south suburban Mokena.Around 3 p.m., Metra said in a tweet that inbound and outbound train movement was stopped near the cusp of New Lenox and Mokena because of the incident and that customers should expect extensive delays.CBS 2's chopper was over the scene Friday evening.Metra said the victim is 20-year-old woman who lived of Mokena, but said they cannot release a name yet Friday night. The woman was south and approached the tracks. The train engineer reported blowing the horn and using the emergency brake, and the jogger appeared to hesitate, but continued and was struck, Metra said.A death investigation is under way.The agency said trains did not Friday evening because of the incident. Metra said customers should expect extensive delays.
Chicagoland weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties
CHICAGO - Severe weather rolled into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kane counties. That warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m.
wcsjnews.com
Naperville Man Killed in Morris Tree Related Incident
One person was killed in a tree related incident in 1000 block of Quail Drive in Morris around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said the owner of the property Chenping Ni, 58, of Naperville and owner of the property at Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. While trimming the tree, a limb came back and knocked Chenping off of the ladder causing him to fall to the ground.
Rainfall measurements out for Tuesday’s downpours
MEASUREMENTS OF HEAVIER CHICAGO RAINFALLS OUT OF TUESDAY EVENING’S THUNDERY, WINDY AND LIGHTNING PUNCTUATED DOWNPOURS–PLUS DRAMATIC VIEWS OF ONE OF THE STORMS SWEEPING INTO THE CRYSTAL LAKE AREA . Warm season rains are notoriously unevenly distributed–with dramatic downpours hitting one area while many others receive NOT A DROP....
WSPY NEWS
Naperville man killed in apparent accident in Morris Thursday
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says a Naperville man was killed in an apparent freak accident Thursday afternoon in Morris. A news release from Callahan's office says 58-year-old Chenping Ni, of Naperville, was trimming tree limbs at a property that he owns in the 1000 block of Quail Drive from a ladder when one of the limbs came back and knocked him to the ground.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
Chicago Radar: Track Thunderstorms as They Develop in Chicago Area
With potentially severe storms set for the Chicago area Tuesday, how can you tell when the rain is expected to start, stop or possibly even get worse in your area?. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Any storms that do develop could bring damaging winds,...
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
WGNtv.com
Storms headed out into Lake Michigan, Special Marine Warning issued for both near shore and open lake waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to mid-lake
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 557 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO CALUMET HARBOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CALUMET HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * AT 557 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR WILMETTE HARBOR TO OHARE AIRPORT TO 6 NM NORTH OF AURORA, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 40 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS TO 40 KNOTS AND SMALL HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARRISON-DEVER CRIB, WILMETTE HARBOR, 31ST STREET HARBOR, MONROE HARBOR, BURNS HARBOR, CALUMET HARBOR, INDIANA HARBOR, MONTROSE HARBOR, BURNHAM HARBOR, HAMMOND MARINA, JACKSON PARK HARBOR AND BELMONT HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HAIL...<.75IN WIND...40KTS.
More storm reports just received in the WGN Weather Center
York Center- 6 -inch diameter tree down near Butterfield Rd and I-355 at 6:33 pm CDT. Glendale Heights, some 3-inch diameter branches off trees at 6:41 pm CDT. Midway Airport Wind gust to 47 mph at 6:38 pm CDT rainfall so far 0.26″
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois
I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing. In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.
Watches, Warnings End as Severe Weather Exits Chicago Area
A system with a history of producing severe thunderstorms crawled its way across the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon, packing gusty winds and causing a series of watches and warnings bfore exiting the region. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across northern Illinois in a path that stretched from DeKalb County...
