Detroit police looking for man who carjacked 95-year-old woman, drove off with her still inside

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for a man suspected of carjacking a 95-year-old woman on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

Detroit police officials say a 95-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of her red 2015 Chrysler 200 around 2 p.m. Monday near Woodward and McNichols when a man walked up to her car and asked her a question.

The suspect allegedly got in the driver’s seat of the car, and a struggle between the two ensued.

The suspect drove away while the woman was still sitting in the front seat. After a short ride, the driver stopped the car in the area of W. State Fair and Bauman, about a mile north of the carjacking scene, and the woman was allowed to exit as the suspect drove off.

Officials say the woman was checked out by EMS, but refused treatment at the scene.

Detectives are investigating and looking for the suspect, who is described as a clean-shaven man, between 23-45 years old.

Anyone who knows something about the carjacking is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.