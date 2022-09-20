Read full article on original website
Peter Antonacci, chief state election investigator, former Broward elections supervisor, dies
Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday. Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a Democratic former attorney general. Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. “He was a dedicated, ...
floridapolitics.com
First-time PBC Commission candidate outpaces Mayor in August fundraising
Republican Marci Smoak Woodward got a boost from the county Republican Party for her longshot bid. First-time candidate and Republican Marci Smoak Woodward is taking on Democratic Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth, who has raised more than $321,000 for his bid for a second term representing District 4 on the Commission.
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order Suspending a County Commissioner in Miami-Dade County, Florida
Tallahassee, FL - The following Memorandum was released yesterday, September 20th, 2022, by Taryn Fenske the Director of Communications for Governor Ron DeSantis concerning Executive Order 22-215. Good Afternoon,. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Jose Angel Martinez from his position as County...
Live updates: Florida Attorney General activates state price gouging hotline as TD 9 approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track several tropical systems, including Tropical Depression 9, which could impact Florida as a major hurricane. Follow along with live updates below as Florida prepares for the storm:. WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS.
Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters
Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
NC Senate race: State law enforcement group abandons Democrat Beasley over 'defund police activists' support
North Carolina’s top law enforcement group has abandoned its longstanding support for Democrat Cheri Beasley for aligning herself with "defund the police activists" in the years since George Floyd’s death, opting instead to throw their support behind Trump-back U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd. The North Carolina Police Benevolent...
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Arizona judge lifts injunction on abortion law, AG Brnovich touts win for his office defending life
An Arizona judge lifted an injunction on the enforcement of a 1973 state law, leaving the state attorney general free to prosecute abortion providers, outlawing abortions in the state for women more than 15 weeks pregnant. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the ruling Friday, claiming it as a win...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path
Much of the southern half of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a ...
Florida deputy killed by illegal immigrant in hit-and-run before fleeing scene, sheriff says
A man arrested in the death of a Florida sheriff's deputy was living in the United States illegally, sources told Fox News. Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident. The charge stems from the Thursday hit-and-run death of Pinellas County sheriff's deputy Michael Hartwick, a 19-year veteran.
floridapolitics.com
‘Honor, courage, commitment’: New Ron DeSantis ad spotlights Navy ties
'He will do what is in your best interest, not in his best interest.'. The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out a new ad reminding voters of his military roots. The new “Honor, Courage, Commitment” ad, aired by the Republican Party of Florida, runs statewide and features...
WI Republican Tim Michels says he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest
Republican Tim Michels said Friday that he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor, a shift from his earlier statement that Wisconsin's 1849 ban — with an exception only for the life of the mother — was "an exact mirror" of his position.
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
wabcradio.com
New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida
NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
Palm Beach County Public, Private Schools May Close For Incoming Storm
Rosh Hashana Holiday Forcing Schools To Make Early Decisions, Announcements. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County School District officials, as well as administrators at local private schools, are all closely monitoring what is now Tropical Depression 9 but may become a hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Why are Palm Beach County public school teachers leaving the profession?
Newly released numbers are shedding some light on just how many Palm Beach County public school teachers are leaving the profession and why.
North Dakota judge denies request to lift his stay of law banning abortion, challenge pending
A North Dakota judge on Friday denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law's constitutionality is pending. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick rejected Attorney General Drew Wrigley's argument that he hadn't sufficiently considered whether a Fargo abortion clinic would succeed with its lawsuit.
bocamag.com
Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American
Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
Click10.com
‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
