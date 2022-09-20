ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Peter Antonacci, chief state election investigator, former Broward elections supervisor, dies

Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday. Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a Democratic former attorney general. Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. “He was a dedicated, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order Suspending a County Commissioner in Miami-Dade County, Florida

Tallahassee, FL - The following Memorandum was released yesterday, September 20th, 2022, by Taryn Fenske the Director of Communications for Governor Ron DeSantis concerning Executive Order 22-215. Good Afternoon,. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Jose Angel Martinez from his position as County...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Much of the southern half of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to develop out of Tropical Depression Nine and move toward the state next week. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and a ...
FLORIDA STATE
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Public, Private Schools May Close For Incoming Storm

Rosh Hashana Holiday Forcing Schools To Make Early Decisions, Announcements. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County School District officials, as well as administrators at local private schools, are all closely monitoring what is now Tropical Depression 9 but may become a hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American

Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
