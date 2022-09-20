Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires
There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Patriot Path at Bob Jones High School
At most high schools, 1:10 on a Wednesday afternoon means time for notes, maybe lunch, perhaps the mad dash to the next class. That's not the case at Bob Jones High School in Madison. "What if we had activities, or things that the students really enjoyed?" Principal Sylvia Lambert said.
WAAY-TV
Grand opening for Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville
A vision finally turned into reality — a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. "We've been dreaming of this for four years, and today, we are here," Dr. Claudette Owens, a cyber-school foundation board member, said. The school is the...
