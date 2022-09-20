ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires

There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Patriot Path at Bob Jones High School

At most high schools, 1:10 on a Wednesday afternoon means time for notes, maybe lunch, perhaps the mad dash to the next class. That's not the case at Bob Jones High School in Madison. "What if we had activities, or things that the students really enjoyed?" Principal Sylvia Lambert said.
MADISON, AL

