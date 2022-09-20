Read full article on original website
There was a large police presence in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday evening after a trio of armed individuals broke into an apartment. Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called at 6 p.m. to the burglary at the Eden Park apartment complex on the 6100 block of 65th Avenue North.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 56-year-old St. Paul man faces robbery and kidnapping charges after he allegedly carjacked a woman from Arden Hills and forced her to withdraw $1,500 from her debit and credit cards.Charging documents say that the woman parked her car in a garage on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills on Sept. 13. A man - identified as Raphael Nunn - approached her with a gun and forced her back into her car and made her drive to Minneapolis.At a Wells Fargo on Franklin Avenue, he allegedly forced her to withdraw $1,000 from a debit...
Every day, cars zoom through the intersection of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth. But there’s one car that drove through this area on Sept. 25, 2021, that police are desperately trying to find. “Our main goal is to just get to the bottom of what happened that...
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who police say fatally shot himself in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening after first exchanging gunfire with an officer has been identified.Police responded to the 3400 block of Fifth Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and hung up. Officers first spoke to people inside a home through a window, then entered the house through the back door.According to police, a man in the house pointed a gun at an officer, then both sides fired. Police did not say who shot first.The officers left the home, and according to police, someone in the house "told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself." Officers re-entered the home and found a man dead of a gunshot wound to the head.He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 53-year-old Brian Bertram, of Minneapolis.The officer who fired at the man was briefly hospitalized for treatment. Both responding officers were wearing body cameras, and they were recording, according to police.A woman and two children were also inside the home.
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
The Oakdale Police Department said an arrest has been made in standoff incident that lasted for over 10 hours Friday. At about 12:45 p.m., police arrested 51-year-old Anthony Joseph Jansen. He was taken to the Washington County Jail for a felony threats of violence warrant. The department thanks the public...
After more than a year of construction, a new era is set to begin for the Crystal Police Department. “Well this has been years coming, and we’re really appreciative to a city that supports us and a city council and city staff that helped make this happen,” said Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard of the Crystal Police Department.
A Minneapolis man has entered a guilty plea in an armed carjacking incident that happened in June. The man, 18-year-old Shamir Nathann Black, also admitted to two other carjackings that happened in Golden Valley, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. Black was originally charged on June 29 with one count...
A career criminal who punched a sheriff’s officer in the face before fleeing police in a stolen SUV has been given a sentence of almost four years in prison. Nicholaos In relation to the September 2021 incident, which started in Stillwater and ended when he collided with another vehicle in downtown St. Paul, Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was found guilty on Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and given concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months.
Correctional guards from Ramsey County and the sheriff’s office are being sued in federal court for allegedly breaking a woman’s leg after they knocked her to the ground inside the prison. The complaint claims that she “languished in pain” for 17 hours before obtaining medical attention.
A young man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June, and admitted involvement in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Shamir Black entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in connection with...
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping in Arden Hills last week. According to the sheriff's office, the man confronted the woman in an underground parking ramp at gunpoint, and told her...
SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities. FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged. The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in...
A man has been charged with making bomb threat near Coffman Memorial Union on the University of Minnesota campus, causing the building to be evacuated Wednesday evening. According to the criminal complaint, Ahmed Mohamed Umar, 36, of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of threats of violence with explosives or an incendiary device.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
A three-car collision at White Bear Lake on Monday morning claimed the life of a 51-year-old North Branch resident and wounded two others. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Expedition rear-ended a Dodge Dart that was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 61 just after 8:20 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel Street.
A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
MINNEAPOLIS — Under the watchful eye of a surveillance camera, a thief breaks into the work van filled with tools belonging to Ross and Heather Lumley, owners of the small property management company The Stepping Stone Group. "He's got a bright yellow construction vest on so no one's asking...
The city of Crystal is honoring the life of a little boy who died tragically. On March 18, 2015, 10-year-old Barway Collins was murdered by his father, Pierre Collins. Collins disappeared after getting off the school bus outside the apartment he shared with his father in Crystal. After weeks of searching, his body was found in the Mississippi River wrapped in duct tape.
A fire in the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township on Thursday, Sept 22. Courtesy of Nick Moritz. Firefighters from across the southwest metro were sent to a pole building fire near Shakopee on Thursday evening. According to the Shakopee Fire Department, the flames were reported around 7:20...
