Brooklyn Park, MN

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 56-year-old St. Paul man faces robbery and kidnapping charges after he allegedly carjacked a woman from Arden Hills and forced her to withdraw $1,500 from her debit and credit cards.Charging documents say that the woman parked her car in a garage on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills on Sept. 13. A man - identified as Raphael Nunn - approached her with a gun and forced her back into her car and made her drive to Minneapolis.At a Wells Fargo on Franklin Avenue, he allegedly forced her to withdraw $1,000 from a debit...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Seek Answers in Unsolved Bicyclist Hit-and-Run

Every day, cars zoom through the intersection of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth. But there’s one car that drove through this area on Sept. 25, 2021, that police are desperately trying to find. “Our main goal is to just get to the bottom of what happened that...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man who died after "exchange of gunfire" with police identified as Brian Bertram, 53

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who police say fatally shot himself in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening after first exchanging gunfire with an officer has been identified.Police responded to the 3400 block of Fifth Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and hung up. Officers first spoke to people inside a home through a window, then entered the house through the back door.According to police, a man in the house pointed a gun at an officer, then both sides fired. Police did not say who shot first.The officers left the home, and according to police, someone in the house "told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself." Officers re-entered the home and found a man dead of a gunshot wound to the head.He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 53-year-old Brian Bertram, of Minneapolis.The officer who fired at the man was briefly hospitalized for treatment. Both responding officers were wearing body cameras, and they were recording, according to police.A woman and two children were also inside the home.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff

The Oakdale Police Department said an arrest has been made in standoff incident that lasted for over 10 hours Friday. At about 12:45 p.m., police arrested 51-year-old Anthony Joseph Jansen. He was taken to the Washington County Jail for a felony threats of violence warrant. The department thanks the public...
OAKDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Crystal Police Station Nears Completion

After more than a year of construction, a new era is set to begin for the Crystal Police Department. “Well this has been years coming, and we’re really appreciative to a city that supports us and a city council and city staff that helped make this happen,” said Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard of the Crystal Police Department.
CRYSTAL, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul man sentenced for punching Washington County deputy, fleeing in stolen car

A career criminal who punched a sheriff’s officer in the face before fleeing police in a stolen SUV has been given a sentence of almost four years in prison. Nicholaos In relation to the September 2021 incident, which started in Stillwater and ended when he collided with another vehicle in downtown St. Paul, Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was found guilty on Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and given concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months.
STILLWATER, MN
FOX 21 Online

U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Superior Accused Of Minneapolis Shooting

SUPERIOR, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Superior who they say is suspected of killing another person in early April down in the Twin Cities. FOX21 cannot name the suspect until he’s formally charged. The 34-year-old suspect, whose most recent address shows that he lives in...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed, 2 Injured In White Bear Lake Crash

A three-car collision at White Bear Lake on Monday morning claimed the life of a 51-year-old North Branch resident and wounded two others. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Expedition rear-ended a Dodge Dart that was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 61 just after 8:20 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel Street.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis

A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Mother of Barway Collins Gives Approval for Statue in Crystal

The city of Crystal is honoring the life of a little boy who died tragically. On March 18, 2015, 10-year-old Barway Collins was murdered by his father, Pierre Collins. Collins disappeared after getting off the school bus outside the apartment he shared with his father in Crystal. After weeks of searching, his body was found in the Mississippi River wrapped in duct tape.
CRYSTAL, MN

