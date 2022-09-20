Read full article on original website
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
City of Tyler to be featured at State Fair of Texas on Sept. 30
DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – On the day that the East Texas State Fair kicks off, Visit Tyler has announced that the city will be featured at the State Fair on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit Tyler staff will be highlighting the events and attractions that make the community special as a […]
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
74-Year-Old Bulu Paul Boyd Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Terrell (Terrell, TX)
According to the Terrell Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Monday. The officials stated that a Rowlett resident, 74-year-old Dulu Paul Boyd was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
Spring Hill Road in Longview to close temporarily
LONGVIEW, Texas — A lane on Spring Hill Road between McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be temporary closed on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. in Longview. According to the City of Longview, the closure will be due to an installation of LED Chevrons safety improvements. Flaggers will...
Beautiful Modern Farmhouse For Sale in Ben Wheeler, Texas
If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.
ssnewstelegram.com
Sulphur Springs homecoming Friday at Prim Stadium
The Dial Study Club will sponsor the Sulphur Springs Homecoming Parade, presented by title sponsor, Triple Crown Roofing. Thursday, Sept. 22, the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. kicking off from the circle at Buford Park down Connally Street. It will turn onto Davis and then again at Houston before ending back at the parking lot of Prim stadium. Over 30 floats composed of SSISD student organizations and teams from all grade levels Gold sponsors: Alliance Bank, Catacon, Inc., City National Bank and GSC Enterprises or blue sponsors: Chickfil- A, Christus-SS, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Kiwanis Club, Latsons.com, Masterpiece Ultrasound & Boutique, McKay Law Firm PLLC, Plain & Fancy, Roper & White and SS Storm FC.
KTRE
LANDMARKS OF LONGVIEW KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-22-22
Inflation hits East Texas pumpkin patches, but drought hasn’t hurt them. Despite the extreme heat and droughts this summer, Texas A&M AgriLife Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent Mark Carroll said pumpkins are in great supply this year. “Pumpkins are irrigated, and so we used drip irrigation to water the pumpkins, so they were able to continue to pump water to keep the pumpkins growing,” Carrol said.
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
KTBS
1 dead in Texas oil well site accident
HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon. The officials reported that a major crash occurred between a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of Fame
I am also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba M1Y) Shackelford.
Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
