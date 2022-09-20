ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Longview’s Jalen Hale chooses Alabama

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Alabama Crimson Tide gained another top East Texas prospect after Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale committed to the Tide on Wednesday afternoon. Hale made his decision between Alabama, Texas, and Georgia and for a while, the Longhorns seemed to have an edge, but in the end, Nick Saban prevailed. This […]
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Three East Texans finish in Top 25 of Bassmaster High School Combine

Three East Texans — San Augustine's Barrrett Benefield, Henderson's Trace Antunes and Emory's Caleb Cason — finished in the Top 25 of the second Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Alabama. The event, which was presented by Skeeter, was a weekend combining skills...
DECATUR, AL
KLTV

Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Spring Hill Road in Longview to close temporarily

LONGVIEW, Texas — A lane on Spring Hill Road between McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be temporary closed on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. in Longview. According to the City of Longview, the closure will be due to an installation of LED Chevrons safety improvements. Flaggers will...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beautiful Modern Farmhouse For Sale in Ben Wheeler, Texas

If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.
BEN WHEELER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Sulphur Springs homecoming Friday at Prim Stadium

The Dial Study Club will sponsor the Sulphur Springs Homecoming Parade, presented by title sponsor, Triple Crown Roofing. Thursday, Sept. 22, the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. kicking off from the circle at Buford Park down Connally Street. It will turn onto Davis and then again at Houston before ending back at the parking lot of Prim stadium. Over 30 floats composed of SSISD student organizations and teams from all grade levels Gold sponsors: Alliance Bank, Catacon, Inc., City National Bank and GSC Enterprises or blue sponsors: Chickfil- A, Christus-SS, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Kiwanis Club, Latsons.com, Masterpiece Ultrasound & Boutique, McKay Law Firm PLLC, Plain & Fancy, Roper & White and SS Storm FC.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTRE

LANDMARKS OF LONGVIEW KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-22-22

Inflation hits East Texas pumpkin patches, but drought hasn’t hurt them. Despite the extreme heat and droughts this summer, Texas A&M AgriLife Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent Mark Carroll said pumpkins are in great supply this year. “Pumpkins are irrigated, and so we used drip irrigation to water the pumpkins, so they were able to continue to pump water to keep the pumpkins growing,” Carrol said.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
KTBS

1 dead in Texas oil well site accident

HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
HARLETON, TX
CBS19

Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid

TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
TYLER, TX

Community Policy