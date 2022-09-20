Read full article on original website
The Football Fever: Custom suits the latest NIL deal for football Buckeyes
Columbus-based suit company Pursuit has Ohio State's 18 offensive lineman looking good for Saturday’s “Blackout” game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Through the Name, Image and Likeness partnership the student athletes worked with Pursuit to design eighteen unique outfits for the "Wear Black" kickoff against Wisconsin on ABC-6 Saturday night. Pursuit also designed socks, ties, belts, and suit linings for the partnership that are available to purchase.
Ohio State women's basketball TV schedule announced for the 2022-23 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 women’s basketball television schedule, along with tip times for those games, on Wednesday. BTN's first game of the season tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, when Tennessee visits Ohio State. Last season, both the Volunteers and Buckeyes made Sweet 16 appearances and finished ranked in the top 20 of the final AP Poll.
First Scores: Week 6 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. St. Francis DeSales 7- Bishop Hartley 2. Bishop Watterson 42 - St. Charles 0. Bishop Jerome...
Friday Night Rivals: Bishop Hartley vs. St. Francis DeSales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Believe it or not, we've already reached the second half of the Ohio high school football season. This week on Friday Night Rivals, the Bishop Hartley Hawks will make the short trip to take on the St. Francis DeSales Stallions. The Hawks and Stallions will...
'We're becoming better Buckeyes because of it,' Ohio State launches anti-hazing website
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University officially launched its hazing prevention website Thursday. It comes nearly a year after Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin's Law went into effect. That bill is named after Collin Wiant, an Ohio University student who died from a hazing incident in...
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fall season is here!. Here are some events happening in Central Ohio this weekend. Keith Urban concert at Nationwide Arena: Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will be performing in Columbus. Newsies: The Broadway Musical at Southern Theatre: Several showtimes available from Sept. 23-Oct....
I-670 west reopens following crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 670 westbound has reopened following a crash at High Street and Third St. A car that was flipped over on the interstate delayed travel for several hours Thursday morning. No other information was released. ABC 6/FOX 28 will continue to update this story.
4-year-old Central Ohio girl is published author
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What were you doing when you were four years old? Digging in a sandbox?. 4-year-old Aleah Miller, from Grove City, loves to tell stories and is now a published author. Her family has turned the concept of one of those tales into a children's book...
Tony Hawk skates in Columbus skatepark designed by his late father
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk made a visit to Columbus Tuesday for a very special skate. In the late 1980s, the City of Columbus approached Tony's father, Frank, about helping to design a public skatepark in the Dodge Park Community Center. Tony said Frank had established...
1 person injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Friday in the Olde Towne East neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened at 17th Street and Main Street Friday afternoon. One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, but their condition has not been released.
Columbus City Schools to add 60 walk-through metal detectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools Board of Education voted to purchase 60 metal detectors to be used in the district. The board's decision came the same week two students brought guns to CCS schools. "Honestly, I think that metal detectors are something that should have been...
Rifle found in car at Westerville South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man has been charged after a rifle was found in a car Friday at Westerville South High School. According to court documents, a student spotted Mustafa Al Nasrawi, 18, in his car in the school parking lot with a 9mm rifle lying across his lap.
US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program, 2 with Central Ohio ties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Federal prosecutors say the defendants created companies...
Mid-Ohio Food Collective Go Orange Day, launches Hunger Action Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is launching a month-long campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity. Mike Hochron joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how you can help. September is Hunger Action Month and Friday, Sept. 23 is "Go Orange Day." With as many as...
Columbus police officer bringing pride and hope to his beat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officer Wendell Tolber has been on the force for the last 25 years, and now he's making it his mission to help neighborhoods clean up and get the resources they need. "The city has a plethora of resources and not just the city,...
Swatting: What is it?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 10 years since an incident at Justin Bieber's house introduced American culture to swatting. In 2012, a 911 call "purportedly dispatched from inside Bieber's house reported there was someone with a weapon," according to the Hollywood Reporter. Bieber wasn't home at the time...
New device used at OSU Wexner helping to ease knee pain, avoid knee replacements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new device being used at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is easing knee pain for some patients. The device is helping some patients put off or even avoid a total knee replacement. The results from a study on the device used to treat...
Celebrate fall at the Dawes Arboretum in Newark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Dawes Arboretum in Licking County is inviting everyone to its arboretum for several family-friendly events this fall. Visitors can check out the spectacular beauty of fall foliage as thousands of trees start to transition. In addition, events are planned through the months of September,...
Columbus teacher accused of taking up-skirt videos not just at school, in Delaware as well
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — More details are being revealed after a Columbus City Schools teacher who was arrested this week, accused of videotaping students and trading sexual pictures and videos of minors. Justin Foley was arrested Tuesday. He was a teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. Police in Delaware,...
