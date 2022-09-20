ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

oc-breeze.com

SoCalGas rep Emily Grant to chair $500,000 Anaheim Family YMCA 2022 “WE BUILD PEOPLE” Support Campaign

The Anaheim Family YMCA is gearing up for their most critical fundraising effort in recent history, the 2022 YMCA “WE BUILD PEOPLE” Annual Support Campaign. With a goal of raising $500,000 within an intense eight (8) week stretch of this fall – October 27 through December 13 – the YMCA Board of Directors turned to one of its brightest young stars to lead this monumentally important effort.
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Irvine Regional Park to celebrate 125th Anniversary

Join OC Parks on Saturday, Oct. 1, to celebrate Irvine Regional Park’s 125th anniversary. This free, family-friendly event will showcase the park’s historical significance while highlighting its continued importance in the community. The Irvine family gifted the land that is now Irvine Regional Park to the County in...
ORANGE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development the first in state to receive professional accreditation

The City of Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded accreditation by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), to become the only Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) in California, and one of 69 internationally. “This professional accreditation by the IEDC is a tremendous distinction for our City’s...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Letter to the Editor: Marquez opens Cypress to liability by disregarding council rules

Can’t someone give Council Member Frances Marquez a few lessons on the legal rules of being a council member?. Ignoring Anaheim Union High School District policy, progressive Marquez and two of her endorsed progressive candidates (Troy Tanaka running for Cypress School Board and Helen Le running for Cypress City Council) recently campaigned at Cypress High School. Billed as an informative visit, this was a CAMPAIGN stop as part of Marquez’s efforts to have the Cypress School Board and Cypress City Council gain progressive majorities. (And we have seen how well progressive majorities work in other cities.)
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Letter to the Editor: Jay Chen wants you to forget

Jay Chen wants you to forget the racist remarks he made a couple months ago in a synagogue in Fountain Valley, but I certainly can’t forget how he chose to attack Michelle Steel for her “accent” and how he “needs a translator” to understand what she is saying.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Airport airfield construction project schedule update

As you may know, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is in the midst of a major construction project to improve safety on the airfield. The reconstruction of Taxiway L, the primary taxiway for all departing commercial aircraft, began in January 2022 with an anticipated August 2022 completion date. Due to a nationwide shortage of concrete and asphalt, and other material supply chain issues, the construction completion date is now November 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022

Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
COSTA MESA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Slow down, look out for people walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month

September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Seal Beach Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year – an 11.5% increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
SEAL BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

2ND & PCH Shopping Center presents outdoor concert series “Rock 2ND & PCH”

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, is pleased to present the Rock 2ND & PCH concert series Thursdays, October 6th, 13th and 27th, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. The three-part series features headlining acts from top Southern California tribute bands playing iconic hits from artists including Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and Journey. Concerts are complimentary to the community and will be performed on stage along Seaport Way.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Coast Guard locates 66-year-old missing diver near Channel Islands

The Coast Guard located a 66-year-old man on September 19 that was reported missing from a dive boat near the Channel Islands. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received a call from the fishing vessel, Otravez, reporting a man had gone missing from the vessel. The vessel was conducting dive operations near Channel Islands, when one of the crewmembers noticed the missing diver and contacted the Coast Guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA

