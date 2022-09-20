Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
SoCalGas rep Emily Grant to chair $500,000 Anaheim Family YMCA 2022 “WE BUILD PEOPLE” Support Campaign
The Anaheim Family YMCA is gearing up for their most critical fundraising effort in recent history, the 2022 YMCA “WE BUILD PEOPLE” Annual Support Campaign. With a goal of raising $500,000 within an intense eight (8) week stretch of this fall – October 27 through December 13 – the YMCA Board of Directors turned to one of its brightest young stars to lead this monumentally important effort.
oc-breeze.com
New school year offers local community a way to help disadvantaged students and support nonprofits
A new school year has begun at Cal State Long Beach and with it comes the opportunity for the local community to step in and give a little help to disadvantaged students and support nonprofit organizations on campus. There are two ways for the local Long Beach community to become...
oc-breeze.com
Lakewood to hold Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Expo on Sept. 24
Enjoy lots of family-friendly fun and learn valuable information at the City of Lakewood’s annual Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Expo to be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot at Del Amo and Clark. This free event is...
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: Los Alamitos Unified exacerbates mental health issues with tampons in boys’ restroom
Has all common sense left the building? Progressives and conservatives disagree politically sure, but where can we bridge the gap of common sense when it comes to our children? Whether you’re Republican/Conservative or Democrat/Socialist – we need to come together for the kids!. A tampon/sanitary pad dispenser was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center breaks ground on innovative Women’s Health Pavilion
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the groundbreaking of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in 2023 in Laguna Hills, aims to elevate the future of women’s healthcare and focus on women’s needs through all stages of their lives.
oc-breeze.com
Irvine Regional Park to celebrate 125th Anniversary
Join OC Parks on Saturday, Oct. 1, to celebrate Irvine Regional Park’s 125th anniversary. This free, family-friendly event will showcase the park’s historical significance while highlighting its continued importance in the community. The Irvine family gifted the land that is now Irvine Regional Park to the County in...
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos dentist to host ninth annual Veterans Day Free Dental Services event
For the ninth consecutive year, Los Alamitos dentist Dr. Seza Barsamian’s dental office will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Day Free Dental Services for Retired Veterans on Thursday, November 11, 2022 at their location 4022 Katella Ave., Suite 206 in the city of Los Alamitos. Retired Veterans will...
oc-breeze.com
Join neighbors and police officers for upcoming Los Alamitos Coffee with a Cop event
The Los Alamitos Police Department would like to invite the community to meet them on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The event will be held at the Starbucks at Katella and Los Alamitos Blvd. (3575 Katella Ave.). Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development the first in state to receive professional accreditation
The City of Garden Grove’s Office of Economic Development has been awarded accreditation by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), to become the only Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) in California, and one of 69 internationally. “This professional accreditation by the IEDC is a tremendous distinction for our City’s...
oc-breeze.com
Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs endorse Kim Bernice Nguyen for Supervisor
OC Supervisor Candidate and Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen announced she unanimously received a major endorsement from the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs. Councilwoman Nguyen has become the choice of public safety professionals for her commitment to keeping residents safe and protecting communities across District 2. She...
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: Marquez opens Cypress to liability by disregarding council rules
Can’t someone give Council Member Frances Marquez a few lessons on the legal rules of being a council member?. Ignoring Anaheim Union High School District policy, progressive Marquez and two of her endorsed progressive candidates (Troy Tanaka running for Cypress School Board and Helen Le running for Cypress City Council) recently campaigned at Cypress High School. Billed as an informative visit, this was a CAMPAIGN stop as part of Marquez’s efforts to have the Cypress School Board and Cypress City Council gain progressive majorities. (And we have seen how well progressive majorities work in other cities.)
oc-breeze.com
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen continues tradition of honoring California’s surfing heritage
September 20 is California Surfing Day! First observed on September 20, 2018, California Surfing Day was established by Senator Janet Nguyen’s SCR 122 and was again recognized by now Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s ACR 116. The annual celebration of California Surfing Day brings together California’s surfers to unify around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected...
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: Jay Chen wants you to forget
Jay Chen wants you to forget the racist remarks he made a couple months ago in a synagogue in Fountain Valley, but I certainly can’t forget how he chose to attack Michelle Steel for her “accent” and how he “needs a translator” to understand what she is saying.
oc-breeze.com
Rancho Los Alamitos celebrates dance and music with the Nannette Brodie Dance Theatre
The community is invited to SITE TO SITE: EXPERIENCE THE RANCHO WITH NANNETTE BRODIE DANCE THEATRE on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. The performance begins at 5 pm in the historic gardens of Rancho Los Alamitos in Long Beach. Tickets are on sale through the Rancho’s website at https://www.rancholosalamitos.org/events.html.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Airport airfield construction project schedule update
As you may know, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is in the midst of a major construction project to improve safety on the airfield. The reconstruction of Taxiway L, the primary taxiway for all departing commercial aircraft, began in January 2022 with an anticipated August 2022 completion date. Due to a nationwide shortage of concrete and asphalt, and other material supply chain issues, the construction completion date is now November 2022.
oc-breeze.com
12th OC Japan Fair brings Japan to SoCal October 21 to 23, 2022
Announcing the 12th Annual “OC JAPAN FAIR” to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 130 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.
oc-breeze.com
Slow down, look out for people walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month
September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Seal Beach Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year – an 11.5% increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
oc-breeze.com
2ND & PCH Shopping Center presents outdoor concert series “Rock 2ND & PCH”
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, is pleased to present the Rock 2ND & PCH concert series Thursdays, October 6th, 13th and 27th, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. The three-part series features headlining acts from top Southern California tribute bands playing iconic hits from artists including Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and Journey. Concerts are complimentary to the community and will be performed on stage along Seaport Way.
oc-breeze.com
Coast Guard locates 66-year-old missing diver near Channel Islands
The Coast Guard located a 66-year-old man on September 19 that was reported missing from a dive boat near the Channel Islands. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received a call from the fishing vessel, Otravez, reporting a man had gone missing from the vessel. The vessel was conducting dive operations near Channel Islands, when one of the crewmembers noticed the missing diver and contacted the Coast Guard.
Comments / 0