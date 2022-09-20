Read full article on original website
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
Marie Claire
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly Realized They Need To Make More Money Now While They Are Still Getting Positive, Negative Attention
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been at the center of all sorts of rumors ever since they started dating. When the couple announced their decision to quit their duties in 2020, it was seemingly their hope to lead more private lives away from gossip and speculations. Unfortunately, this isn't what happened. In fact, more dubious claims surrounded the couple after they relocated to the United States.
Popculture
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
The Bombshell Secret Princess Diana Took To The Grave REVEALED 25 Years After Her World-Shattering Death
Diana Spencer was handpicked to be then-Prince Charles’ wife because she was young, naïve and a 100 percent blue blood – but some believe that she died never revealing a shocking secret about her birth.RadarOnline.com has learned that Royal author Tina Brown once uncovered strong speculation in high-up circles that Di’s father was NOT the nobleman John Spencer – the Viscount of Althorp, who would later become an Earl.Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and...
New Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly won't inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara — but Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte will
Kate Middleton will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara, but her daughter Charlotte will. Kate was given the title "Princess of Wales" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Hello! Magazine writes the tiara her mother-in-law wore at her wedding belongs to the Spencer family.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
Is James Hewitt Prince Harry's Real Father? Paternity Theories Swirl About Princess Di's Lover After Elizabeth's Death
Rumors have long been swirling that former British Army Major James Hewitt is the biological father of Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, and the theories are picking up traction yet again amid news of Queen Elizabeth's death. As the country mourns the passing of the longest-reigning U.K. ruler, Prince...
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
A Royal Guest Tested Positive For COVID-19 Just Days After Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in British history, serving an astonishing 70 years and seven months on the throne before her heartbreaking death (via People). The queen was beloved by many, and people clamored to pay their respects to the late monarch. Newsweek reports that over 4.1...
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell
Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. The penultimate funeral ritual for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8, was conducted at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday at about 5 p.m. local time. Following a somber service led by the Dean of...
Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos
Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
Royal Fans Are Devastated By Princess Anne's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has devastated people all over the world, but royal fans were able to get some closure by watching her funeral. In the midst of the sadness of the day, many have paid particular attention to Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. Royal expert Tina...
