All they need now is a way to capitalize on it. It will be marketed as soon as they agree on a huge price and appropriate schedule to ensure it's difficult to obtain. 15 years down the line they will determine it is dangerous and withhold it from all of the chronic pain sufferers that have come to depend on it. Huge lawsuits will follow, netting the government billions of dollars.
these doctors are pushing these psychotic medicines and antidepressants to help with nerve pain I'm sorry they don't work as a chronic pain patient I have tried just about everything I will not take antidepressant medicine to help with my neuropathy it does not help and for years now I have been left with nothing no pain management whatsoever and it's a damn shame that us that have documented chronic pain are being discriminated against while junkies get free Narcan to save their life to get high again
And side effects are staggering. Average lifespan of people taking this drug was 50 yoa. Muscle tics, tongue thrusting, and other involuntary movements result and are permanent
