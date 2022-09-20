MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Charlson & Wilson Bonded Abstracters, Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting in downtown Manhattan today for their new renovated office building. Charlson and Wilson have been in the real estate closing and title insurance business since 1927. They have operated from their downtown location since 1955, when it was first built. They wanted to re-invest in their downtown location and want to continue the revitalization of the downtown area.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO