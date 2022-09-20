Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Topeka holding community contest to name snowplow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Street Division is launching its first ever contest to decide what to name a 72,000 pound snowplow. The contest is now open and available to the public and will be until Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m. The City said the...
WIBW
Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four unique homes in southwest Topeka will be opened to the public for a 2-day viewing experience. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced its 2022 Fall in Love with Your Home tours. It said a partnership with Thiessen Design + Construction will open four homes to the public as a fundraiser to benefit the organization.
WIBW
Saddle up! Author C.J. Box is coming to the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library
Ending precautions taken during the COVID pandemic also opens doors to spreading influenza. The last of the 'Envista's Eats & Beats' summer concert series features the Steve Kile Band. Several food trucks are on hand to serve the crowd at Evergy Plaza.
WIBW
Two Topeka high schools wrap up homecoming week with parades
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s homecoming week for two area schools and Friday was filled with parades to celebrate. Seaman High School was the first stop on the route with their homecoming parade going through Garfield Park on Friday afternoon. Students part of each club, team, and organization at the school participated in the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
WIBW
Woolly Farms Foundation to host fall festival Saturday in Meriden
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Woolly Farms Foundation’s annual fall festival will be taking place Saturday, September 24 at Mammoth Sports Academy in Meriden. The festival will feature events such as face painting, inflatables, yard games, and a pumpkin launching trebuchet. Officials with the event said vendors will be on-site selling gifts and goods of different varieties, including walking tacos, mimosas, wine slushies, lemonade, and apparel.
WIBW
Go Topeka continuing to celebrate minority and women-owned businesses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This month, Go Topeka is taking the time to celebrate minority and women-owned businesses. This week’s theme is minority enterprise development week, or MED week. Throughout the week, minority and women-owned businesses are recognized for its accomplishments. The celebration also features a “business pitch contest”...
WIBW
Charlson and Wilson host ribbon cutting
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Charlson & Wilson Bonded Abstracters, Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting in downtown Manhattan today for their new renovated office building. Charlson and Wilson have been in the real estate closing and title insurance business since 1927. They have operated from their downtown location since 1955, when it was first built. They wanted to re-invest in their downtown location and want to continue the revitalization of the downtown area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Topeka senior citizen celebrates 101st birthday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One resident at Atria Senior Living has reached another milestone. Gwen Mcmurray turned 101-years-old on Tuesday. The senior living center brought out the cake and decorations on her birthday. She said she’s spent her life painting places around Kansas and spending time with her family.
WIBW
Step back in time at Meriden Fall Show and Swap Meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to step back in time and enjoy the wonders of fall at this weekend’s Meriden Fall Show and Swap Meet. Merlyn Mahoney with the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. The show is...
Topeka snow plow looks for new name, here’s how you can help
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new contest has opened in Topeka to name one of the city’s 72,000-pound snowplows. According to the City of Topeka’s Street Division, the contest is open now through to Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. The rules for the contest are as follows: One entry per adult or child Entries must […]
LJWORLD
Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence
Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Kansas poet to be awarded during Washburn’s Kansas Book Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas poet will be awarded with the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award during the Kansas Book Festival at Washburn University. Washburn University says it will host the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award Presentation and Reading during the annual Kansas Book Festival between Sept. 23 and 24. It said both events are free and open to the public.
WIBW
Bald eagle, barn owl killed by raccoons at Prairie Park Nature Center
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A bald eagle and barn owl at the Birds of Prey exhibit at Prairie Park Nature Center were killed last week by raccoons that breached a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds were housed. According to a release...
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
WIBW
Washburn University gifted $2 million from retiring president
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Retiring president of Washburn University Jerry Farley has gifted the school with a cool $2 million to go toward student scholarships. Washburn University says on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Alumni Association and Foundation announced a $2 million gift from retiring President Jerry Farley and his wife, Susan.
WIBW
Firefighters make quick work of Emporia grass fires
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters around Emporia were able to make quick work of two separate grass fires within a few miles of each other. KVOE reports that on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21, several grass fires were reported east of Emporia, which brought out several Lyon Co. fire departments. Originally,...
WIBW
Visit Manhattan to say farewell to director Karen Hibbard
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Manhattan will say farewell to director Karen Hibbard upon her newly announced retirement. The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Manhattan will see the end of a highly successful era in February as Chamber Vice President and Visit Manhattan Director Karen Hibbard announced her retirement.
lawrencekstimes.com
Dog dies in fire in eastern Lawrence mobile home park
Post last updated at 9:58 a.m.; photo added at 8:22 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23:. Some Lawrence residents are devastated after losing their pet dog in a fire in an eastern Lawrence mobile home park, according to a neighbor. A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, as well, according...
WIBW
EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP: Stormont Vail, Children’s Mercy to open new clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With an expanded partnership, Stormont Vail Health and Children’s Mercy will open a new pediatric clinic in the Captial City. Stormont Vail Health says it and Children’s Mercy Kansas City will expand their ongoing relationship which provides pediatric specialty services to children and families in the Capital City and surrounding areas with the opening of a new dedicated clinic in Topeka.
Comments / 0