Pasco, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Trooper shot and seriously injured Thursday evening in Walla Walla

Updated 8:10 p.m.: This story has been updated to reflect that the trooper shot and injured in Walla Walla on Thursday evening is being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A trooper with the Washington State Patrol was shot and seriously injured in Walla Walla around 5:20 p.m. Thursday,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla, suspect in custody

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot and seriously hurt Thursday in Walla Walla, Washington, according to law enforcement officials. At about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, someone rammed the unnamed trooper's vehicle and then shot him, Trooper Sarah Clasen told The Tri-City Herald. The trooper...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One killed in shooting by Yakima County sheriff's deputies near Wapato

A man was fatally shot by a Yakima County sheriff's deputy early Thursday morning after being chased into a cornfield north of Toppenish. The deputy had tried to stop the man's car around 2:25 a.m. in the vicinity of Becker and McDonald roads and began a pursuit, according to a sheriff's call records.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Roundup: Grandview soccer edges Ellensburg 3-2

GRANDVIEW — Snapping a two-game scoreless streak in a big way on the road Thursday night, Grandview edged Ellensburg 3-2 in CWAC girls soccer. Brandi Martinez scored the first half's lone goal and Amalia Carranza and Larissa Gonzalez added scores in the second half. Jamison Philip's late second goal wasn't quite enough for the Bulldogs thanks to three saves by Grandview goalkeeper Anessa Olivarez.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A day trip to Prosser: Art, wine, alpacas and barbecue

Editor's note: Travel isn't always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip to Prosser.
PROSSER, WA

