The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com
Expect higher natural gas bills in Western NY, says National Fuel spokesperson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Merkel, a spokesperson for National Fuel, says a customer bill for the winter heating season — which is typically from November to March — will increase significantly compared to last year. "Unfortunately, your natural gas bill is trending the same way that every...
National Fuel: Expect costs to double this winter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost to heat your home or apartment this winter could send shivers up your spine. National Fuel said on average, its customers could end up paying more than $1,000 to heat their homes this winter. The last time prices were that high was more than a decade ago. “Unfortunately, your […]
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston to hold emergency meeting
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an emergency public meeting will be held before the Village Board of Trustees to award an emergency contract to 716 Clean Up and Restoration for mold remediation in the Municipal Building located at 145 N 4th Street. Also, to make a down payment to 716 Clean Up and Restoration.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo Teachers Federation threatens vote of no confidence amid fight for new contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Major issues took center stage at the Buffalo Board of Education meeting Wednesday night. The Buffalo Teachers Federation is threatening a vote of no confidence in district leadership. Buffalo teachers are continuing their fight for a new contract. They stood in solidarity outside before the board...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County clerk reminds veterans there is no cost to file their DD214 discharge papers
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski reminds veterans it is important they file their DD214 discharge papers with his office. He stressed there is no cost to filing these forms, nor for requesting a certified copy should the need arise. A press release said, “These forms are important for veterans...
Former Hamburg finance director arraigned for misusing town credit card
If convicted, Samantha Tarczynski faces a maximum of one year in jail.
Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
WRGB
Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes
In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
Erie County Comptroller audit shows overcharge of over half a million dollars to taxpayers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County taxpayers may have been overcharged for a service during the pandemic by more than half a million dollars. The Erie County comptrollers office, during a recent audit, discovered that hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent on services through the company Buffalo Homecare, that just don’t add up.” The […]
University at Buffalo police investigating bus crash
According to police, a UB Stampede bus hit a pedestrian on Lee Road and John James Audubon Parkway after failing to yield to the pedestrian at the crosswalk.
spectrumlocalnews.com
House of Mercy parts ways with founder, announces targeted reopening date
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The House of Mercy's board of directors has parted ways with founder Sister Grace Miller. The move comes after a guest at the homeless shelter was fatally stabbed last month. The shelter has been closed since then, displacing the nearly 80 residents who were there at the time.
‘No excuse’ for Buffalo Police use of baton on man in fetal position
Police declined to answer specific questions about the incident and said the department does not have any complaint on file about this incident so there has not been any internal investigation.
Mayor Brown invokes powers to save historic Cobblestone properties
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that Brown has invoked eminent domain powers in an effort to save two historic properties in the Cobblestone District. The Mayor’s office says that the properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue are facing longstanding code violations and the city has […]
Unclear if "Stand Your Ground" law will apply in Tampa shooting case of WNY native
TAMPA, Fla. — Carson Senfield was shot and killed after allegedly trying to enter someone's vehicle on September 17 in Tampa, Florida. According to the Tampa Police Department, the Orchard Park native took an Uber home after a night out with friends on his birthday. After exiting the Uber, Senfield, and his friends, allegedly tried to enter someone's vehicle.
Former Buffalo PD detective arraigned in Lake View domestic violence incident
James R. Kaska, 50, is accused of causing a woman to fear for her physical safety on September 21, 2022, around 8:20 a.m. in Lake View, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Bello rolls out spending plan for millions in American Rescue Plan funds
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has put together a new proposal on how to spend more than $140 million allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan. Bello is proposing funds be awarded as grants to 40 organizations to help launch initiatives from workforce development to public health to wellness.
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
New developments in the murder of Yolanda Bindics
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak to anyone who saw or talked with Yolanda Bindics and/or Clarence Carl Carte the night of Bindics' disappearance.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mayor Brown uses eminent domain on 2 South Park properties
Mayor Byron Brown is using eminent domain procedures for two properties along South Park Avenue. He’s able to do so thanks to a resolution by the Buffalo Common Council, which would allow the city to acquire those properties. The owner of 110 and 118 South Park Ave. has 90...
ubspectrum.com
Sitting UB Council member on trial for reckless endangerment, criminal mischief
UB Council member and New Era CEO Chris Koch was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief in Buffalo City Court after allegedly driving his car at his girlfriend’s ex-partner in May. Koch has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. The two charges carry a...
