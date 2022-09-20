ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence Center, NY

News 4 Buffalo

National Fuel: Expect costs to double this winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost to heat your home or apartment this winter could send shivers up your spine. National Fuel said on average, its customers could end up paying more than $1,000 to heat their homes this winter. The last time prices were that high was more than a decade ago. “Unfortunately, your […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston to hold emergency meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an emergency public meeting will be held before the Village Board of Trustees to award an emergency contract to 716 Clean Up and Restoration for mold remediation in the Municipal Building located at 145 N 4th Street. Also, to make a down payment to 716 Clean Up and Restoration.
LEWISTON, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes

In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
LOCKPORT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

House of Mercy parts ways with founder, announces targeted reopening date

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The House of Mercy's board of directors has parted ways with founder Sister Grace Miller. The move comes after a guest at the homeless shelter was fatally stabbed last month. The shelter has been closed since then, displacing the nearly 80 residents who were there at the time.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Mayor Brown invokes powers to save historic Cobblestone properties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that Brown has invoked eminent domain powers in an effort to save two historic properties in the Cobblestone District. The Mayor’s office says that the properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue are facing longstanding code violations and the city has […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Unclear if "Stand Your Ground" law will apply in Tampa shooting case of WNY native

TAMPA, Fla. — Carson Senfield was shot and killed after allegedly trying to enter someone's vehicle on September 17 in Tampa, Florida. According to the Tampa Police Department, the Orchard Park native took an Uber home after a night out with friends on his birthday. After exiting the Uber, Senfield, and his friends, allegedly tried to enter someone's vehicle.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mayor Brown uses eminent domain on 2 South Park properties

Mayor Byron Brown is using eminent domain procedures for two properties along South Park Avenue. He’s able to do so thanks to a resolution by the Buffalo Common Council, which would allow the city to acquire those properties. The owner of 110 and 118 South Park Ave. has 90...
BUFFALO, NY

