ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Local church listed on historic registers

PASCO, Wash. — A local church has been listed on the Washington Heritage Register, an official state listing of significant properties contributing to the heritage of the state. Over 2,100 locations have been recognized so far, along with Pasco’s Morning Star Baptist Church. A request has been made...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Kennewick, WA
Lifestyle
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
State
Washington State
Kennewick, WA
Pets & Animals
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Elegant West Richland Estate is Completely Perfect in Every Way-Sneak a Peek

If you're looking for the perfect country home, we found one for you. It's a masterpiece in West Richland with something for every member of the family. The property includes a huge 37 x 56 dream shop, which includes a 15 x 23 insulated, heated, and air-conditioned workshop and half bath. There are 3 bays, an attached 55 ft enclosed RV storage with 30 amp power, a 14 ft garage door, and a lot of attic storage.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpaca#Fresh Fruit#Bees#Furnishings#Suri
NEWStalk 870

Delegation from Earthquake-Ravaged Colima, Mexico Visits Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- The City of Pasco & Colima Pasco Friendship & Collaboration Association are hosting two musicians from Colima, Mexico, which was hit by a devastating earthquake. The visit was supposed to include several high-ranking Mexico government officials from that region, but they were unable to travel due to the earthquake. The visit will culminate with a symphony concert at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring the Mid-Columbia Symphony and Pasco’s world-renowned tenor Jose Iniguez. The musicians from Colima will also take part in the concert.
PASCO, WA
yaktrinews.com

Mid-Columbia Libraries shares list of condemned texts for Banned Book Week

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the United States, Banned Book Week highlights the pieces of literature that were subject to censure and erasure throughout the nation’s history. Ultimately, it’s meant to highlight Americans’ freedom to read whatever they’d like while also challenging the idea that books should be erased.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ribbon-cutting and tours today at Walla Walla High

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla High School will celebrate completion of its latest bond with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September, 21. Attendees can take tours of the school and celebrate the commemoration of the new student plaza, named for former Principal Dick Neher. Members of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Pets
EDNPub

Local officials see big benefits to coming multi-purpose facility in Pendleton

PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON, OR
nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Good deputies are hard to find

UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says that not very long ago advertising to hire a deputy could bring forth 100 applications. Those days are gone as he tries to fill out his staff of patrol deputies. The last hiring notice brought in only eight applicants. The sheriff’s office sent all eight notifications about the date and time for testing.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities center plans to expand mental health, substance abuse treatment services

An Eastern Washington company providing mental health and related services will introduce the Tri-Cities to its expanded Kennewick location Friday with a resource fair of community services and mini presentations. Topics will include depression, drug addiction, anxiety, stress, trauma and alcoholism. “There is a very large need in the community...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy