From spuds to famous potato salad. Reser’s opens new state-of-the-art Pasco plant
They’re still hiring workers for the new facility and will need to bring on even more employees as they expand.
Local church listed on historic registers
PASCO, Wash. — A local church has been listed on the Washington Heritage Register, an official state listing of significant properties contributing to the heritage of the state. Over 2,100 locations have been recognized so far, along with Pasco’s Morning Star Baptist Church. A request has been made...
Amazon Is Closing Warehouses , Where Does That Leave The Pasco Project?
Amazon Reported That Some Warehouses Are Being Closed, Canceled, Or Delayed. As reported back in 2021, Amazon is building two massive warehouses that'll bring 1500 jobs to the Tri-Cities area. Where Does The Amazon Warehouse Closures Leave The Pasco Expansion?. New details are emerging about that Pasco expansion as Amazon...
Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge
NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
Delegation from Earthquake-Ravaged Colima, Mexico Visits Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- The City of Pasco & Colima Pasco Friendship & Collaboration Association are hosting two musicians from Colima, Mexico, which was hit by a devastating earthquake. The visit was supposed to include several high-ranking Mexico government officials from that region, but they were unable to travel due to the earthquake. The visit will culminate with a symphony concert at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring the Mid-Columbia Symphony and Pasco’s world-renowned tenor Jose Iniguez. The musicians from Colima will also take part in the concert.
Mid-Columbia Libraries shares list of condemned texts for Banned Book Week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the United States, Banned Book Week highlights the pieces of literature that were subject to censure and erasure throughout the nation’s history. Ultimately, it’s meant to highlight Americans’ freedom to read whatever they’d like while also challenging the idea that books should be erased.
Ribbon-cutting and tours today at Walla Walla High
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla High School will celebrate completion of its latest bond with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September, 21. Attendees can take tours of the school and celebrate the commemoration of the new student plaza, named for former Principal Dick Neher. Members of...
Local officials see big benefits to coming multi-purpose facility in Pendleton
PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Highway 395 reopens in south Kennewick after fire burns near Southridge High School
A fire near Southridge High School closed the southbound lanes of Highway 395 on Thursday evening, filling the sky with a smoke plume that drifted eerily across the Tri-Cities. The fire south of the school spread to at least one commercial storage building, and threatened homes. It scorched 70 acres...
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
Good deputies are hard to find
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says that not very long ago advertising to hire a deputy could bring forth 100 applications. Those days are gone as he tries to fill out his staff of patrol deputies. The last hiring notice brought in only eight applicants. The sheriff’s office sent all eight notifications about the date and time for testing.
Tri-Cities center plans to expand mental health, substance abuse treatment services
An Eastern Washington company providing mental health and related services will introduce the Tri-Cities to its expanded Kennewick location Friday with a resource fair of community services and mini presentations. Topics will include depression, drug addiction, anxiety, stress, trauma and alcoholism. “There is a very large need in the community...
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
