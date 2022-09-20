In the Wings Productions presents ‘Guys and Dolls’ this weekend at the St. George Theatre

Read full article on original website
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: 72nd annual Fence Show and Biergarten
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Laugh your patootie off at the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls.” This Tony award-winning 1950s classic...
Congratulations! We have a winner for SILive.com’s VIP movie night at the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready for the VIP treatment!. As a thank you, the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com offered its loyal subscribers a chance to win a free dinner and a movie at the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, located at 2636 Hylan Blvd. in The Boulevard shopping plaza in New Dorp.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 23, 2022: Dan Driscoll, V.P. of Mulvihill Electric, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Daniel T. Driscoll, 80, passed away on Sept. 21, 2022 after suffering a long but brave battle with cancer. Dan was born and raised in Westerleigh, and he graduated from Curtis High School in 1959. In 1960, he followed in his father’s footsteps and entered a six-year apprenticeship in the International Brotherhood of Electricial Workers. Simultaneously, Dan attended the College of Staten Island evening study program, from where he graduated in 1969. Additionally, he served in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968. Dan spent over 55 years working at Mulvihill Electric Co., as Superintendent and Vice President. He managed billion dollar projects such as the Holland Tunnel, and many other projects in NYC. Read the full obit on SILive.
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
Amaze Light Festival — the country’s largest light show — is coming to Citi Field this holiday season
The largest light show in the country, Amaze Light Festival — all-immersive storybook experience— is coming to Citi Field in Queens this holiday season. The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind, inclusive display, a new family tradition and holiday destination, an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.
Pete Davidson’s ‘Meet Cute’ costar Kaley Cuoco teases him for wearing hoodie to movie premiere, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco had two very different looks at the New York City premiere of their new movie, “Meet Cute,” on Tuesday night, according to People. Cuoco, 36, wore a metallic blazer dress and black strappy heels along with a gold sequin...
Supporting the arts: 18 cultural organizations receive funding to continue enriching Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella announced Thursday morning at Historic Richmond Town that he has awarded funds to more than a dozen Staten Island cultural organizations, so that they can enhance their programs and services in arts education and entertainment. “All of you have a very significant...
Annual health fair to be held in Midland Beach Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Midland Beach’s Turtle Circle will play host to an end-of-summer health fair on Saturday, according to a media release from Assemblyman Michael Tannousis’ office. Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) will host the “Boardwalk Bash” on the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Boardwalk in partnership with Rep....
Haitian restaurant opens in NYC, first on Staten Island dedicated to the cuisine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To take an insightful dive into Haitian Creole cooking, a new restaurant has opened for the experience. Delmas 48 served its inaugural meals this past weekend in West Brighton at 809 Castleton Avenue, former home to a yoga studio. Blondine Deprinvil is the proprietor behind...
Winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $17K purchased in Eltingville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Another top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket was sold on Staten Island, the New York Lottery announced Friday. The top-prize winning ticket for the Sept. 22 TAKE 5 drawing was purchased at Naz Cards & Gifts Inc., located at 4346 Amboy Rd. in Eltingville. The ticket...
How to feast at The Colonnade Diner | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Waitress Lois Donofrio and chef Emil Habaschi have presented countless meals at The Colonnade Diner in their collective decades of service. In this episode of The Dish, the two loyal employees picked their favorite meals to show off with some customer favorites and speciality Greek eats.
Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
Longtime Island soccer volunteer set to go into ENYYSA Hall
Longtime Staten Island soccer parent, coach and league director Otto Horstmann will be inducted into the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Marina del Rey in the Bronx, the Advance has learned. It’s the golden anniversary for the group.
Hiking on Staten Island | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One morning, you step outdoors . . . and something is different. Sunrise is later, the birds’ songs change, and there’s a hint of coolness in the air that brings our thoughts to oatmeal, soup and campfires. Even if it’s not the magic...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Check out more heartwarming back-to-school photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! September is well on its way, and kids of all ages are breaking in their new book bags, school clothes, and new uniform shoes or sneakers. A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited the kiddos are back on a normal, daily routine.
Adobe Blues just got a little bigger. But no worries – margaritas will flow again.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A few months after Adobe Blues changed hands earlier this year, green construction fencing went up around the property. By late summer, steel beams heightened the New Brighton structure, prompting questions from readers on the Southwestern saloon’s future. A spokesman for the restaurant and...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dorothy O’Connell (nee Platt) passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences. She moved to Staten Island in 1978 and worked for Salmon Real Estate for over 15 years. She was an active member in the community and spent weekends looking for treasures at yard sales and watching the Oakland Raiders. Read the full obit on SILive.
NYC education policy panel gets new Staten Island representative
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough President Vito Fossella has named a new Staten Island representative to New York City’s Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) — a largely mayor-appointed board that makes decisions on contracts and policy decisions in New York City schools. The PEP consists of 15...
It’s good news: A center where students get digital media experience receives $40K grant from The Staten Island Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just about a year ago that Jaclyn Tacoronte, executive director of the New York City Digital Media Center, announced the newly formed not-for-profit organization -- a radio, TV production studio in Stapleton. The NYC Digital Media Center is an outlet that provides opportunity...
