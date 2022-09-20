Read full article on original website
Bass Pro Shops Announces Plans for New Destination Retail Store in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Officials at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced today plans to open a new destination retail store in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new 100,000-square-foot store will be the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th location in Texas, serving the southern portion of the Dallas metro area and making it easier and more convenient for our Dallas customers, who enjoy the world-class outdoor opportunities that have been attracting people to the area for generations.
navarrocountygazette.com
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration with CISD
Come one and all to the first-ever Celebrando (celebrating) Hispanic Heritage Month con (with) Corsicana ISD. Enjoy great music, food, arts & crafts, and parents vs. students soccer games, plus much more as CISD celebrates our growing LatinX community. The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept....
City of Rockwall’s giant American flag is officially flying high
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) The City of Rockwall shared photos of the official flag on social media this morning, writing:. “The American flag is officially up! The City of Rockwall’s patriotic welcome is complete, and flying for all to enjoy. The 50×80’ flag weighs 120 lbs. To ensure proper flag etiquette, eight people lifted the flag and hoisted it into the air. It took about a week to assemble and install the 190’ flagpole, and then a few days to complete electrical and lighting installation to properly display the American flag.”
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
burlesontx.com
Alley Cats Entertainment breaks ground in Burleson
Alley Cats Entertainment, along with city officials, broke ground on their 40,000-square-foot family entertainment venue at 1258 SW Alsbury Boulevard Thursday, September 22, 2022. “We are thrilled for you to join our community,” said Burleson’s Mayor, Chris Fletcher, during the groundbreaking ceremony. “This is something that families in the area...
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
navarrocountygazette.com
The Salvation Army Angel Tree – Making Christmas Dreams a Reality
Angel Tree Returns to In-Person Registration in Corsicana, Oct. 2022. PRESS RELEASE: Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. Here in Corsicana, The Salvation Army is making final preparations for the program registration that will touch the lives of thousands of children and families this Christmas.
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
This Nashville Hot Chicken spot in DeSoto will leave you drooling
If you're looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that'll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
Former Dallas Arboretum employees blame management for alleged culture of LGBTQ discrimination
DALLAS — At least four former Dallas Arboretum workers have filed equal employment opportunity complaints against their former employer in the past year, including allegations that management fostered a culture of discrimination around gender identity and sexuality. In interviews with WFAA, two of the former employees say they’re thankful...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Realtors Say Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market is Starting to Cool Off
The Dallas-Fort Worth housing market has been super hot for the last couple of years, but those in the housing industry say recent trends indicate the market may be cooling down. The stiff competition in North Texas and across the state to buy a home was due to a low...
tribnow.com
Victim drowns in lake
A single car accident at Lake Bob Sandlin claimed a life on September 16 when a Dodge Charger was driven into the lake near Camp Shiloh Lutheran Retreat. According to reports, the victim has been identified as Adonis Niyurukundo, 23, of Dallas, who drove into the lake off the boat ramp. It is believed Niyurukundo may have been attending a weekend Bible retreat at the Camp. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 9:30 p.m., and the victim’s body was recovered by the Mount Pleasant Fire Department dive team just after 11 p.m. using an underwater sonar system.
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
fwtx.com
‘New York Times’ Names Smoke ’N Ash BBQ One of 2022’s Best Restaurants
Talk about good timing. As recently reported by our food writer, Malcolm Mayhew, Arlington’s Smoke’N Ash BBQ is pretty darn good. And, as it turns out, Mr. Mayhew isn’t alone in his positive assessment. The restaurant, which offers a unique fusion of Texas barbecue and Ethiopian fare earned a nod from the food folks at the New York Times, who named it one of 2022’s best restaurants in the country.
"Lights Out Texas" begins tonight to help protect migrating birds
Reunion Tower and other buildings in the downtown Dallas area will be dimming their lights to 50% power starting tonight through October 10th in an effort to help protect birds migrating south through North Texas.
Dallas Observer
8 Latin Artists Coming to DFW This Fall You Won’t Want To Miss
If you missed your chance to perrear to Bad Bunny when he rocked AT&T Stadium last week, and to get down to reggeaton with Daddy Yankee on Sunday, no te preocupes. With lots of Latin legends and rising stars coming through North Texas over the next couple of months, you'll have plenty of opportunities to sing and dance along with your favorite artists. Here are the shows you won’t want to pass up.
texasstandard.org
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
