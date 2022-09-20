Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested in homicide at Tampa apartment complex, Hillsborough County deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said a suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide at a Tampa apartment complex on 21st Street. Victor Morla Casado, 33, was arrested on first-degree murder, armed false imprisonment and felonin possession of a firearm charges, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies...
fox13news.com
Two men arrested in connection to hit-and-run
The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses.
fox13news.com
Search for suspect who hit and killed Pinellas deputy on I-275
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for construction worker Victor Vasquez, who they say hit and killed Deputy Michael Hartwick with a front loader in a construction zone on I-275 as the deputy was helping to control traffic. Investigators say Vasquez then handed his helmet and vest to another worker and fled on foot.
Mysuncoast.com
Man accused of killing 13-year-old in hit-and-run appears in court
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After his extradition from Arkansas to Sarasota, David Chang appeared in court on a charge of leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death. Chang, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed 13-yaer-old Lilly, a student at Pine View High School. She was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida deputy killed in hit-and-run crash; search for suspect under way
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run wreck that killed a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. According to WTSP and Bay News 9, the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 275 in Pinellas County. Here are...
Man Arrested For Deputy's Death
Sheriff Says Construction Worker Killed Michael Hartwick With a Front Loader and Took Off
98online.com
Motorcyclist Jailed For Trying To Impress First Date With High-Speed Police Chase
(TheSmokingGun) The motorcyclist who led cops on a high-speed chase because he was “trying to show off” for a female passenger with whom he was on a first date has pleaded guilty to a felony charge and will serve two months in jail, Florida court records show. Taylor...
Man accused of carjacking, killing elderly man in 2019 pleads guilty
TAMPA, Fla. — A man on trial for allegedly carjacking and killing a man as he was trying to get away after robbing a bank in 2019 came to an unexpected decision — he pleaded guilty, a court spokesperson confirmed. James Hanson Jr., 42, faced murder charges in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody
ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A road construction worker is in custody after he allegedly hit and killed a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy with a front loader Thursday night, authorities said. The deputy, Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. on I-275...
Six months later, family still seeks justice for Teneisha Griffith
Saturday marks six months since Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a young mother reported missing out of Tampa.
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Jury finds HCSO 90 percent responsible for death of Tampa teen back in 2014
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury has found the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 90 percent responsible for the death of a Tampa teen who was ejected from the Florida State Fair back in 2014. After deliberating, the jury ultimately found the sheriff's office responsible for 90 percent while they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
State investigating how two undocumented workers arrested in Pinellas County deputy's death were hired
LARGO, Fla. - The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses. Both the governor's office and the Florida Department of...
fox13news.com
Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
Major Tampa murder trial ends suddenly with surprise guilty plea
James Hanson is on trial for bank robbery, carjacking, and murder for a series of crimes in August 2019
Ybor City bar, nightclub employees arrested for selling drugs
Several Ybor City bar and nightclub employees were arrested after a two-month undercover drug-buy operation, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Officers locate missing, endangered elderly St. Pete man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an 84-year-old missing and endangered man who was last seen leaving his house in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening.
Four Arrested, Two More Sought in Ybor Drug Sting
Undercover Operation Centered Around Ybor Bars
niceville.com
Florida man accused of unlawful activities with runaway girls
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – An investigation of runaway juveniles has led to the arrest of a Florida man who is accused of unlawful activities with teenage girls, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested Joseph Subic...
Hillsborough Sheriff lawyers make failed attempt at qualified immunity after resting case in Andrew Joseph III trial
Qualified immunity was denied for Corporal Mark Clark before the trial, but HCSO tried again, and failed.
Comments / 0