Valrico, FL

Two men arrested in connection to hit-and-run

The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses.
Search for suspect who hit and killed Pinellas deputy on I-275

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for construction worker Victor Vasquez, who they say hit and killed Deputy Michael Hartwick with a front loader in a construction zone on I-275 as the deputy was helping to control traffic. Investigators say Vasquez then handed his helmet and vest to another worker and fled on foot.
Man accused of killing 13-year-old in hit-and-run appears in court

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After his extradition from Arkansas to Sarasota, David Chang appeared in court on a charge of leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death. Chang, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed 13-yaer-old Lilly, a student at Pine View High School. She was...
Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A road construction worker is in custody after he allegedly hit and killed a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy with a front loader Thursday night, authorities said. The deputy, Michael Hartwick was killed while he was on traffic duty shortly after 11 p.m. on I-275...
Public Safety
Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
Florida man accused of unlawful activities with runaway girls

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – An investigation of runaway juveniles has led to the arrest of a Florida man who is accused of unlawful activities with teenage girls, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), its agents arrested Joseph Subic...
