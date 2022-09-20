Read full article on original website
Tribes, City Officials Address the Opioid Crisis in Northern Minnesota
BEMIDJI, Minn.—Tribal leaders, city officials and individuals in active recovery were among the speakers yesterday during the 2nd annual Opioid Awareness Response Gathering at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. The 3-hour event was organized by Northwest Indian Community Development Center’s Ombishkaa Re-Entry Program to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic impacting the community.
University of Kansas Says It Has Native American Remains in Museum Collection
The University of Kansas (KU) acknowledged on Tuesday it has Native American human remains and associated funerary objects in its museum’s possession. University Chancellor Douglas Girod sent a joint statement to students and faculty on behalf of the school’s provost and executive vice chancellor, director of tribal relations and the interim vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging.
Here’s What’s Going in Indian Country: Sept. 22-31
From Indian Relay races and women warriors to pop-up activism and world-class musical performances, there is no shortage of heritage and celebration in Indian country this week and next week. Here is Native News Online's weekly guide to Native arts, culture and entertainment around Indian Country. Indian Relay Races Championship...
Senate Confirms Tso as IHS Director
Roselyn Tso, a citizen of Navajo Nation, was confirmed as the director of the Indian Health Service (IHS) on Wednesday by a vote in the Senate. Her confirmation as the most senior federal official for Native health ends a nearly two-year period during which IHS was without a permanent director.
