Florida State

flcourier.com

Why Val Demings is dangerous for Florida

The name of the game this election year points to “Florida, Florida, Florida.”. If the race for governor between the former Republican governor and now Democrat Charlie Crist and present Republican Governor Ron DeSantis wasn’t enough to get political justices running, the race for the coveted U.S. Senate seat in that state will.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Florida Democrat endorses Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'I am a Floridian and an American first'

Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner (D) explained his decision to endorse Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for re-election on "Fox & Friends First." DAVE KERNER: I've been a registered Democrat since I registered to vote at the age of 18. I don't really see it as going against my party. I'm a Floridian, an American first. But there's a confluence of reasons. The trajectory of our state, which I spoke about in my endorsement, his support for law enforcement, his management of the COVID 19 pandemic. There is's a host of reasons why I endorsed him. ...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 9.22.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Six FAMU students have filed a class-action lawsuit against Florida and education officials, accusing the state of continued racial discrimination that leaves the school dependent on the state, yet underfunded.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida wildlife agency expected to shoot down commercialized turtle breeding proposal

Miami is the third busiest U.S. port for the export of turtles. Conservationists are split on a new proposal that would legalize captive, commercial breeding of one of Florida’s flagship species. The state’s wildlife agency was expected to vote against the plan next week over concerns it would make diamondback turtles more attractive for poachers.
FLORIDA STATE
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

