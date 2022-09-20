ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Warriors GM Bob Myers drops truth bomb on looming Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins contract extensions

The Golden State Warriors franchise is the most successful in the past decade, having won four championships on the back of the famous core led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Despite the trio being past their 30s, they still went on to win the 2022 NBA championship, thanks in no small part to the additional contributions of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. However, title contention has a cost, and it usually is a steep one, and the Warriors will soon have to pony up to keep their squad intact.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Draymond Green: Punishment for Suns owner ‘absolutely insane’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green criticized the NBA’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him and his organization, calling it “absolutely insane.”. “It’s absolutely insane that Robert Sarver’s is...
hotnewhiphop.com

Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy

If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
ClutchPoints

‘They should just be GMs’: Bob Myers keeps it real on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson on recruiting trail

The Golden State Warriors didn’t have much spending flexibility this summer. The team that just set an NBA record for total payroll, in fact, lost a bidding war for all-world defender Gary Payton II in free agency, wary of going even deeper into luxury tax territory. But just because the Warriors’ team-building resources were limited hardly means their stars didn’t try to recruit available players to the Bay over the offseason.
Sportico

Sporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive Pay

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The news comes just a week after the NBA released the results of a detailed investigation into Sarver’s leadership since he bought the team in 2004. The report included instances of Sarver exposing himself to employees, disparaging women who worked for the Suns, and making inappropriate comments about the sex lives of Suns players. The NBA initially fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him...
Hoops Rumors

Robert Sarver's sale of Suns not likely to be a fast process

Robert Sarver has announced his intention to sell the Suns and the NBA’s Phoenix Mercury, but it’s not likely to be a fast process, tweets Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Sources tell Shelburne that it could take months to go through the process of getting a new ownership group in place. Sarver has been suspended for a full year, so vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin will continue to run the team until a sale is complete.
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Vehemently Defends Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has had a pretty interesting summer and is entering the NBA in a position he’s not used to: underdog. After a really disappointing 2021-22 season and a dreadfully short postseason showing, Durant only made matters worse when he demanded a trade from his team.
defpen

Robert Sarver Will Start Process to Sell Suns and Mercury

The owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Robert Sarver has announced in a statement that he is starting the process to sell both franchises. “I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury. I do not want to be a distraction to these two teams and the fine people who work so hard to bring the joy and excitement of basketball to fans around the world”, said Sarver in the statement.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Andre Iguodala retirement update

NBA veteran forward Andre Iguodala had been wrestling with whether or not to retire following the 2021-22 NBA season. But after plenty of thought and consideration, it looks like the four-time NBA Champion will be returning to the Golden State Warriors for one more season. Iguodala announced his return to...
