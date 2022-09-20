Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Related
Warriors' Steve Kerr goes on media tour to defend disgraced Suns owner Robert Sarver
In several interviews published Wednesday - after the NBA investigation was published, but before Sarver said he was selling the teams - Kerr said he hadn't changed his mind about Sarver.
Golden State Warriors Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have waived Dusty Hannahs, who the team recently signed on Wednesday.
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
Warriors GM Bob Myers drops truth bomb on looming Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins contract extensions
The Golden State Warriors franchise is the most successful in the past decade, having won four championships on the back of the famous core led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Despite the trio being past their 30s, they still went on to win the 2022 NBA championship, thanks in no small part to the additional contributions of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. However, title contention has a cost, and it usually is a steep one, and the Warriors will soon have to pony up to keep their squad intact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draymond Green: Punishment for Suns owner ‘absolutely insane’
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green criticized the NBA’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him and his organization, calling it “absolutely insane.”. “It’s absolutely insane that Robert Sarver’s is...
Andre Iguodala to re-sign with Warriors: ‘Last one’
Andre Iguodala plans to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors for a 19th and likely final NBA season. The 38-year-old
Steve Kerr doubles down on defense of Robert Sarver over racism allegations
Separate investigations into his alleged workplace misconduct confirmed that Robert Sarver repeated the n-word on multiple occasions. During his time with the Phoenix Suns, though, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr maintains he never saw any behavior from the disgraced owner that could he construed as racist. Doubling down on...
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Sarver’s Plan to Sell Suns, Mercury
The NBA’s commissioner shared his response to Sarver’s plan to sell both basketball teams.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns Amid Controversy
If you have been paying attention to the NBA over the past week, then you are well aware of Robert Sarver and what has been happening with the Phoenix Suns owner. He was suspended for a whole year by the NBA and he was even fined $10 million. These punishments stem from Sarver's gratuitous use of the N-word, all while delivering sexist and homophobic remarks while operating the Suns' front office.
‘They should just be GMs’: Bob Myers keeps it real on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson on recruiting trail
The Golden State Warriors didn’t have much spending flexibility this summer. The team that just set an NBA record for total payroll, in fact, lost a bidding war for all-world defender Gary Payton II in free agency, wary of going even deeper into luxury tax territory. But just because the Warriors’ team-building resources were limited hardly means their stars didn’t try to recruit available players to the Bay over the offseason.
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Sporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive Pay
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Robert Sarver’s decision to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The news comes just a week after the NBA released the results of a detailed investigation into Sarver’s leadership since he bought the team in 2004. The report included instances of Sarver exposing himself to employees, disparaging women who worked for the Suns, and making inappropriate comments about the sex lives of Suns players. The NBA initially fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robert Sarver's sale of Suns not likely to be a fast process
Robert Sarver has announced his intention to sell the Suns and the NBA’s Phoenix Mercury, but it’s not likely to be a fast process, tweets Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Sources tell Shelburne that it could take months to go through the process of getting a new ownership group in place. Sarver has been suspended for a full year, so vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin will continue to run the team until a sale is complete.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Vehemently Defends Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has had a pretty interesting summer and is entering the NBA in a position he’s not used to: underdog. After a really disappointing 2021-22 season and a dreadfully short postseason showing, Durant only made matters worse when he demanded a trade from his team.
Robert Sarver Will Start Process to Sell Suns and Mercury
The owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Robert Sarver has announced in a statement that he is starting the process to sell both franchises. “I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury. I do not want to be a distraction to these two teams and the fine people who work so hard to bring the joy and excitement of basketball to fans around the world”, said Sarver in the statement.
Report: Suns' Jae Crowder interested in return to Miami Heat
Veteran forward Jae Crowder would welcome a return to the Heat, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. However, even though the Suns are said to be exploring Crowder’s trade market, a deal that sends him from Phoenix to Miami will be tricky to work out. As Jackson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andre Iguodala Reveals Steph Curry's Pitch to Bring Him Back
Steph Curry knew the Golden State Warriors needed Andre Iguodala to return
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Andre Iguodala retirement update
NBA veteran forward Andre Iguodala had been wrestling with whether or not to retire following the 2021-22 NBA season. But after plenty of thought and consideration, it looks like the four-time NBA Champion will be returning to the Golden State Warriors for one more season. Iguodala announced his return to...
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver seeking buyers for NBA and WNBA teams after hostile work environment investigation
Embattled basketball team owner Robert Sarver, suspended after a recent independent investigation found he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior, announced Wednesday he will sell the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Mercury.
Comments / 0