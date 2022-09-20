Read full article on original website
scoopotp.com
B & B Tavern Expands and Gift Card Giveaway
B & B Tavern now has two locations in Cherokee County. The original location at 3568 Sixes Rd, Canton, formerly Butcher and Bottle and a second location in Free Home at 12418 Cumming Hwy Suite 406 which was formerly Catch 22 Bar & Grill. The locations have the same menu, but Sixes has a more extensive draft beer menu due to its size and two bars.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb schools employees honored by Cobb school district
Three employees of schools in East Cobb were honored this week by the Cobb County School District. They’re among the district’s classified employees of the year, which goes to those working in support staff positions: secretaries, custodians, nurses, food service staff, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, fleet maintenance and other categories.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Cumming Country Fair & Festival: Ride discounts and free admission days
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival returns in 2022. The fair will have a 10-day run, from October 6th thru 16th, 2022. There are 41 carnival rides at the fair this year. Note that some have height requirements. There are also daily attractions and featured concerts (schedule below) that are...
eastcobbnews.com
Contested school board race in NE Cobb’s Post 4 heating up
Cobb school board chairman David Chastain is accusing his November election challenger of “trying to score some cheap political points” in comments she made about a special review conducted last year by the Cobb County School District’s accrediting agency. In a campaign e-mail sent Wednesday, Chastain accused...
thecitymenus.com
Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton
One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
AccessAtlanta
Win $100 gift card at Acworth’s newest brunch spot
Are you ready for some biscuits? Georgia just got a new brunch spot!. Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based craft-casual restaurant that offers chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, has officially opened in Acworth. “I fell in love with Biscuit Belly not only because the food is phenomenal, but because the brand has...
Weber School mourns loss of student
A student’s family and The Weber School community is mourning the loss of a member of its senior class on Wednesday. Reports from CBS46 said that the student-athlete at the private Jewish school at 6751 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. Rabbi Ed Harwitz, […] The post Weber School mourns loss of student appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
chschipper.com
New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
New family-friendly chicken franchise opens in The Collection at Forsyth
(Forsyth County, GA) One of the most buzzed about chicken franchises just opened a brand new location in The Collection at Forsyth. Chick’nCone, which offers handheld fried chicken and sauces in a waffle cone, took over the old Which Wich space next to Chicken Salad Chick and Great American Cookie Company.
secretatlanta.co
Don’t Miss The Latest Steakhouse Opening In Georgia
Atlanta is not short on fantastic steakhouses, but what’s the harm in one more?! The latest steakhouse set to debut is Enzo. This is a Northern Italy inspired restaurant will officially be open next Tuesday September 27. Guests can expect to experience Northern Italy-inspired cuisine with the comforts of...
Rare Buckhead Estate Hits Market
Between its private and wooded location, luxurious amenities and finishes, and its proximity to the bustling city life, this newly listed Buckhead estate is truly a hidden gem in the Atlanta area.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Enters Atlanta Market With Development of 300-Unit Aventon Exchange Apartment Community in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has entered the Atlanta market. Aventon Exchange will be a 300-unit, Class A development spread over 16 acres, located at the Northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road.
WGMD Radio
Georgia high school student dies during flag football practice
A high school student in Sandy Springs, Georgia, died on Wednesday during a flag football practice. Sandy Springs police declined to provide details to Fox News Digital, but said they “are working with the family and the school.”. The student suffered a “medical emergency” during the practice, CBS 46...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar To Open First Georgia Restaurant
Austin, Texas’ burger joint is bringing its craft burgers, shareable fries and margaritas this October to Atlanta
chattanoogapulse.com
WWII Pilot Named Grand Marshal For 2022 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
A 98-year-old World War II pilot and aviation pioneer will lead the veteran’s recognition parade during WONG 2022, the 10th Annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show on Oct. 15-16 in Rome, GA at the Richard Russel Regional Airport. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Andonian now lives with...
thecomeback.com
Medical emergency leads to death at flag football game
Tragedy struck at a Georgia school as a high school student died as a result of a medical emergency during a flag football game on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report from CBS46, the student was a member of the senior class at Weber School, a private Jewish school in Sandy Springs.
