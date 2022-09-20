ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarcreek, OH

Three will compete for title of Little Swiss Miss

By The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

SUGARCREEK – Three girls will compete for the 2023 title of Little Swiss Miss, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29, on Main Street during the preliminaries of the Ohio Swiss Festival.

The winner will succeed Julia Hart, the 2022 Little Swiss Miss. The new Little Swiss Miss will begin her reign in January.

The 2023 Little Swiss Miss and her attendants will participate in the kiddie and grand parades. The kiddie parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and the grand parade will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 1. Both parades march down Main Street.

Each contestant will randomly select a covered silk rose from a container on stage. The girl selecting a specific color of rose will be named the 2023 Little Swiss Miss. The two choosing matching colored roses will be named attendants.

The 2023 Little Swiss Miss will receive $100 in cash, a tiara, flowers, and a sash. Each attendant will receive $50, flowers, tiara and a sash.

Also participating in the parades will be Julia Hart and her attendants Ava Regula and Kayla Mullet.

Anne Guiggisberg is pageant director and will serve as mistress of ceremony for the Swiss Festival queen and Little Swiss Miss events.

The contestants are:

  • Riley Gerber, 9, a fourth grader at Miller Avenue Elementary, and the daughter of Kent and Rachel Gerber of Sugarcreek. She will be escorted by her dad, Kent Gerber.
  • Claire Yoder, 10, a fifth grader at Miller Avenue Elementary. She is the daughter of David Yoder and Jennifer Kougher of Sugarcreek. She will be escorted by David Yoder.
  • Ashtyn Troyer, 10, a fourth grader at Dundee Elementary. She is the daughter of Taylor and Nathan Long and Kyle and Shaunee Swihart all of Sugarcreek. She will be escorted by Nathan Long.

