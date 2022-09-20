Read full article on original website
navarrocountygazette.com
The Salvation Army Angel Tree – Making Christmas Dreams a Reality
Angel Tree Returns to In-Person Registration in Corsicana, Oct. 2022. PRESS RELEASE: Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. Here in Corsicana, The Salvation Army is making final preparations for the program registration that will touch the lives of thousands of children and families this Christmas.
navarrocountygazette.com
Medical Associates of Navarro County Welcomes Andy Chung, M.D., FACS
Andy Chung, M.D., FACS, an ear, nose & throat (ENT) surgeon has joined Medical Associates of Navarro County and the medical staff of Navarro Regional Hospital. Board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology, Dr. Chung specializes in care for the ears, nose and throat, as well as the neck. Health issues in these areas can cause problems with hearing, speech, eating, nasal obstruction, snoring, sleeping and early childhood development. He treats patients in all age groups and with a wide range of issues – from recurrent ear infections, allergies and sinus problems to more complex conditions.
