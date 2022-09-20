Andy Chung, M.D., FACS, an ear, nose & throat (ENT) surgeon has joined Medical Associates of Navarro County and the medical staff of Navarro Regional Hospital. Board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology, Dr. Chung specializes in care for the ears, nose and throat, as well as the neck. Health issues in these areas can cause problems with hearing, speech, eating, nasal obstruction, snoring, sleeping and early childhood development. He treats patients in all age groups and with a wide range of issues – from recurrent ear infections, allergies and sinus problems to more complex conditions.

NAVARRO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO