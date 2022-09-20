ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires

There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Falkville, AL
Alabama Education
The Cullman Tribune

Meet this year’s Burgermeister: Goat Island’s Mike Mullaney

CULLMAN, Ala. – Mike Mullaney spent his childhood on a bicycle traipsing around the roads of Cullman at all hours with his friends. A few years later, as a Cullman High School student, Mullaney and those friends spent weekends hiking and camping in Bankhead National Forest, hanging out at Smith Lake and spelunking in north Alabama’s ample caves.  “Growing up in Cullman in the 1970s was great. Cullman was a much smaller town and provided the best childhood,” Mullaney said, remembering fondly. “We would be out from the time the sun went up until dinnertime riding all over town.”  Recently named 2022...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Albertville man indicted for murder

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of an Albertville homicide in April 2022 has been indicted for murder. In court documents, Michael Wayne Childress was indicted on Aug. 10, his bond was set on Aug. 25 at $100,000. Childress is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Bennett. A...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Hartselle man convicted of rape, incest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -On Thursday a Hartselle man was convicted by a Morgan County jury of Rape 1st degree, Incest and Rape in 2nd degree. In 2019, the Morgan County DHR received an anonymous tip regarding inappropriate text messages sent by convicted sex offender Brian Matthew Mills, 40 to a juvenile victim.
HARTSELLE, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Ford elected mayor in landslide vote

Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
GADSDEN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
alreporter.com

Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Florence men federally indicted for possessing, distributing fentanyl

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and/or distributing fentanyl. According to the Department of Justice, the men were charged for separate and unrelated incidents. Azarious Taron Wiliams, 25, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with...
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
ALABAMA STATE

