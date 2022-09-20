Read full article on original website
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
