Evansville, IN

wamwamfm.com

Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

US 41 Exit to Close for Reconstruction of Pigeon Creek Bridge

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66. This ramp has been used as a detour for southbound traffic during reconstruction of the southbound Pigeon Creek bridge.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes

A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Road closure planned for State Road 68

Warrick Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 68 in Warrick County. Beginning on or around Monday, September 26, State Road 68 will close over Wallace Creek in Warrick County near Dale, Indiana. This closure will allow for a bridge replacement. The bridge replacement is expected to close the roadway through November, depending on the weather.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Car Accidents in Daviess County

A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Driver narrowly avoids large falling tree on Evansville's west side

Authorities were at the scene of an incident involving a large fallen tree on the west side of Evansville. Crews were called to an area of Upper Mt. Vernon Road between Harmony Way and North Barker Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a large tree falling in the roadway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
TELL CITY, IN
wevv.com

Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City

Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch

WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation

Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Some houses in area of Weinbach Ave. explosion being torn down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over a month ago, a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue killed three people, injured another and damaged 39 homes. Now, some of those houses in that area are being torn down. Officials say crews started those demos Tuesday. Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s office...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Owensboro Neighborhood Has Over 50 Garage Sales Happening Saturday-Here’s A Map

This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Electrical issues disrupt Eyewitness News at 9

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building. We were able to get back into the building to finish […]
HENDERSON, KY

