wamwamfm.com
Road Work at US 41 Intersection Near Vincennes
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after...
wamwamfm.com
US 41 Exit to Close for Reconstruction of Pigeon Creek Bridge
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 28, crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue/State Road 66. This ramp has been used as a detour for southbound traffic during reconstruction of the southbound Pigeon Creek bridge.
wevv.com
Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes
A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
witzamfm.com
Road closure planned for State Road 68
Warrick Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 68 in Warrick County. Beginning on or around Monday, September 26, State Road 68 will close over Wallace Creek in Warrick County near Dale, Indiana. This closure will allow for a bridge replacement. The bridge replacement is expected to close the roadway through November, depending on the weather.
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
wevv.com
Driver narrowly avoids large falling tree on Evansville's west side
Authorities were at the scene of an incident involving a large fallen tree on the west side of Evansville. Crews were called to an area of Upper Mt. Vernon Road between Harmony Way and North Barker Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a large tree falling in the roadway.
Ellis Park to be closed for maintenance
Officials from Ellis Park told Eyewitness News that Ellis Park will be closed for Gaming and Simulcasting on September 26.
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
wevv.com
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies Evansville man as victim in fatal crash near Twin Bridges
We now know the name of a victim in the fatal crash that happened near the Indiana-Kentucky line on Thursday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer of Evansville was the man who died in Thursday morning's crash near the Twin Bridges. The Henderson Fire Department said that...
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
wamwamfm.com
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
14news.com
Some houses in area of Weinbach Ave. explosion being torn down
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over a month ago, a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue killed three people, injured another and damaged 39 homes. Now, some of those houses in that area are being torn down. Officials say crews started those demos Tuesday. Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s office...
WTVW
Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
hancockclarion.com
Trailer and RV burned to ground Sunday, September 18; Tick Ridge Road
Just South of Hawesville on Tick Ridge Road, an old trailer and RV caught fire and both burned to the ground Sunday morning, September 18 at around 10:00 a.m. No one was living in either of the structures. Justin Edge, the owner of the RV, lives a little over a...
14news.com
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
Owensboro Neighborhood Has Over 50 Garage Sales Happening Saturday-Here’s A Map
This weekend is going to be absolutely beautiful and the perfect weekend to get out and hit the huge neighborhood sales in Owensboro. One neighborhood has over 50 sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
Electrical issues disrupt Eyewitness News at 9
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building. We were able to get back into the building to finish […]
