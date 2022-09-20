ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Comments / 15

Frannie OBrien
3d ago

The sad part is she is she is in jail with 3 meals a day....why does she deserve food.....she should be staving as she has done to her son...a real MONSTER...not a mom..😈😈

Reply(2)
11
sapphirevirgo
3d ago

Yet we read of another monster “mother” We’re these child abusers raised by monsters? Hope the kid gets the help he needs

Reply
13
Missie41
2d ago

They should’ve kept her handcuffed and put her on a diaper in jail to see what tht felt like. Child probably been through enough already….. just sad 😔

Reply
4
Related
Lite 98.7

Onondaga Deputy Recovering After Allegedly Being Cut with Folding Saw at Oncenter in Syracuse

A Central New York deputy is recovering after officials say the deputy was attacked on Tuesday. According to a written release from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, two deputies who completed their work shifts at the Onondaga County Justice Center "were walking in the parking lot on the Oncenter when a homeless Syracuse man approached them in an aggressive manner while armed with a folding hand saw and a folding metal stool.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
Camillus, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Onondaga, NY
localsyr.com

Off-duty deputy cut in face by man holding folding saw

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital for a “large laceration” to his face. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Peters, 45, approached two deputies who just finished their shifts at the Justice Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Original
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking ex-girlfriend

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers is accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent, according to Syracuse Police. Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Gethers was then released on his own recognizance and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man convicted of rape, parole violation returned to Elmira jail

Convicted rapist Christopher Block is back in prison once again at Elmira Correctional Facility. While out on parole in 2019, Block led authorities in Skaneateles on a manhunt after he cut his ankle monitor. He was found a day later at the Skaneateles Country Club and taken back into custody.
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Police release videos, chilling 911 call from man killed by officers in Utica; ‘I want them to kill me’

Utica, N.Y. – Utica police Wednesday released body camera videos and an audio recording of a 911 call from a suicidal man who was later killed by officers. The 911 call recordings reveal that he told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him. The videos capture the confrontation of the man with a knife and the officers talking to him and then fatally shooting him when he moved toward them.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Police investigating brawl at Rome park

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava

AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
AVA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy