THE MASSACHUSETTS SMALL business economy is struggling to recover from COVID-19, even as it enters a major and time-sensitive transitional period. Many long-time small business owners are eying the exits, planning for their retirement and the sale of their businesses. Newer, more diverse entrepreneurs are looking to grow their businesses, but face barriers to realizing their potential. That’s according to a new poll of Massachusetts small businesses commissioned by Coalition for an Equitable Economy in partnership with The MassINC Polling Group and the Mass Growth Capital Corporation.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO