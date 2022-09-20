Read full article on original website
Ballot question would shift profits from insurers to dentists
WHY ARE MASSACHUSETTS dentists and orthodontists spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a campaign to change the rules governing dental insurance? Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, has the answer in a report released Thursday: money. A November ballot measure –...
Security bollards being installed in front of State House
AFTER THE 9/11 attacks in 2001, thigh-high bollards and giant planters sprouted outside government buildings across the country to deter terrorists and keep car bombers at bay. Now, some 21 years later, the Massachusetts State House is going the same route, although the bollards – vertical posts secured in concrete...
Dems’ aversion to debates becoming campaign issue
THE NOVEMBER ELECTION in Massachusetts is having a meta moment: Emerging as a major issue in the campaign is the reluctance of some candidates to engage with their opponents over the major issues in the campaign. Debates, which have long been practically a given in major races, are suddenly anything...
Sports betting regulators confront licensing quirks
THERE’S AN ODD quirk in the law legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is allowed to license seven mobile sports betting apps, in addition to mobile apps that are tied to in-person gaming facilities like casinos and racetracks. But the law also lets the commission give an unlimited number of temporary mobile licenses, which would cost a $1 million fee and could last for up to a year.
Mass. small businesses going through transition period
THE MASSACHUSETTS SMALL business economy is struggling to recover from COVID-19, even as it enters a major and time-sensitive transitional period. Many long-time small business owners are eying the exits, planning for their retirement and the sale of their businesses. Newer, more diverse entrepreneurs are looking to grow their businesses, but face barriers to realizing their potential. That’s according to a new poll of Massachusetts small businesses commissioned by Coalition for an Equitable Economy in partnership with The MassINC Polling Group and the Mass Growth Capital Corporation.
