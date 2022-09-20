A Detroit teenager who fatally shot a man outside a haunted house attraction two years ago was sentenced recently in Oakland County Circuit Court on an amended charge. At a sentencing hearing Sept. 20, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham ordered Damon Terelle, 19, to spend 17 to 50 years in prison for the death of Douglas Reese, 29, of Detroit. Reese was killed in a parking lot on Perry Street, across from Erebus, on Sept. 27, 2020, following a purported dispute the two had while waiting in line at the Halloween-themed attraction. Terrelle was 17 at the time.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO