Pontiac, MI

The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Man, 62, arrested after fatal stabbing

Investigators anticipate charging a man after a dispute turned into a fatal stabbing on Huron Street. A Waterford Township man was killed, dying about six hours after the Thursday evening incident occurred in Pontiac. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office had the suspect in custody shortly after the stabbing...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thief steals mail, package from Canton home

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man, woman charged in connection with fatal Downtown Detroit shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man and woman are facing charges stemming from a Downtown Detroit shooting in May that left a 34-year-old man dead. Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak Park, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying with unlawful intent, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Alana Michele Caver, 26, of Canton, is charged with false report of a felony.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Teen sentenced on reduced charge for fatal shooting outside Erebus in Pontiac

A Detroit teenager who fatally shot a man outside a haunted house attraction two years ago was sentenced recently in Oakland County Circuit Court on an amended charge. At a sentencing hearing Sept. 20, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham ordered Damon Terelle, 19, to spend 17 to 50 years in prison for the death of Douglas Reese, 29, of Detroit. Reese was killed in a parking lot on Perry Street, across from Erebus, on Sept. 27, 2020, following a purported dispute the two had while waiting in line at the Halloween-themed attraction. Terrelle was 17 at the time.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police locate missing endangered woman

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have found a woman that was reported missing after she left her home early Friday. Jenae Hill, 37, left her Southfield home in her car, police said in a release. Hill is a Black female who is 5-foot-2-inches and 158 pounds with brown...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Woman dies after vehicle goes airborne in Rochester Hills

OAKLAND COUNTY. Mich. - A 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman is dead after crashing a vehicle in Rochester Hills. Police say the crash happened on Adams Road near Tienken Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say the Jeep the woman was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment and went...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

