FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie files lawsuit in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
The Oakland Press
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
The Oakland Press
Man, 62, arrested after fatal stabbing
Investigators anticipate charging a man after a dispute turned into a fatal stabbing on Huron Street. A Waterford Township man was killed, dying about six hours after the Thursday evening incident occurred in Pontiac. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office had the suspect in custody shortly after the stabbing...
fox2detroit.com
Unrestrained 2-year-old found in suspect van that fled Bloomfield Township police after home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Four suspects were arrested following a high speed chase that ended in a crash in Troy. The individuals had been at a Bloomfield Township residence breaking into the home when police came upon the robbery. Police had gotten a call from the homeowner who...
fox2detroit.com
Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to Church Street and Gratiot around 7...
Severely decomposed body found in trash by Detroit garbage truck worker
A garbage truck worker made a grim discovery on Wednesday after a human body fell out of a trash bin during their afternoon route in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews. Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years. He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school...
fox2detroit.com
Thief steals mail, package from Canton home
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
nbc25news.com
Three men, all above the age of 70, injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Three men have been hospitalized after a crash in Rochester Hills on Wednesday. Police ay that a woman driving a Jeep ran a red light at the corner of Adams and Avon Rd. shortly after 11:15 a.m. A 75-year-old man driving a Honda began to turn...
fox2detroit.com
Man, woman charged in connection with fatal Downtown Detroit shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man and woman are facing charges stemming from a Downtown Detroit shooting in May that left a 34-year-old man dead. Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak Park, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying with unlawful intent, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Alana Michele Caver, 26, of Canton, is charged with false report of a felony.
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
Teen attacked by woman carrying 'machete-style weapon' in Mt. Clemens
A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by a woman carrying a “machete-style weapon” in Mt. Clemens.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
The Oakland Press
Teen sentenced on reduced charge for fatal shooting outside Erebus in Pontiac
A Detroit teenager who fatally shot a man outside a haunted house attraction two years ago was sentenced recently in Oakland County Circuit Court on an amended charge. At a sentencing hearing Sept. 20, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham ordered Damon Terelle, 19, to spend 17 to 50 years in prison for the death of Douglas Reese, 29, of Detroit. Reese was killed in a parking lot on Perry Street, across from Erebus, on Sept. 27, 2020, following a purported dispute the two had while waiting in line at the Halloween-themed attraction. Terrelle was 17 at the time.
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Victims carjacked by men after tracking down juvenile who stole wallet at Detroit park
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people who were carjacked in Detroit on Sunday were tracking down someone who stole a wallet when they returned and found a group of armed suspects surrounding their truck, according to court paperwork. Investigators say the three victims were playing basketball at a park at...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police locate missing endangered woman
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police have found a woman that was reported missing after she left her home early Friday. Jenae Hill, 37, left her Southfield home in her car, police said in a release. Hill is a Black female who is 5-foot-2-inches and 158 pounds with brown...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
nbc25news.com
Woman dies after vehicle goes airborne in Rochester Hills
OAKLAND COUNTY. Mich. - A 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman is dead after crashing a vehicle in Rochester Hills. Police say the crash happened on Adams Road near Tienken Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say the Jeep the woman was driving left the roadway, hit an embankment and went...
