Four things the football teams from Iowa and Rutgers can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 6:10 p.m. game at SHI Stadium:. Three games into the season, the Scarlet Knights rank second overall and first among teams from power-five conferences in defending the run. Rutgers has allowed an average of 32.3 rushing yards per game and has given 97 yards on the ground overall, the fewest allowed by the Scarlet Knights through three games since 1940. Defensive lineman Aaron Lewis enters the Iowa game after recording a career-high 11 tackles in a 16-14 win at Temple last weekend.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO