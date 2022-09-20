Read full article on original website
Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights
Four things the football teams from Iowa and Rutgers can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 6:10 p.m. game at SHI Stadium:. Three games into the season, the Scarlet Knights rank second overall and first among teams from power-five conferences in defending the run. Rutgers has allowed an average of 32.3 rushing yards per game and has given 97 yards on the ground overall, the fewest allowed by the Scarlet Knights through three games since 1940. Defensive lineman Aaron Lewis enters the Iowa game after recording a career-high 11 tackles in a 16-14 win at Temple last weekend.
Iowa knows Rutgers is 'going to try to run the ball down our throats'
IOWA CITY — Rutgers may have quarterback questions as it prepares to host Iowa, but the Hawkeyes have a quick answer when it comes to defending the Scarlet Knights. Iowa defenders know what to expect from Rutgers as both teams open Big Ten football play Saturday with a 6:10 p.m. game at SHI Stadium.
Pharmacologist testifies Marion woman died from meth poisoning, not fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS — An Illinois pharmacologist testified Tuesday that a Marion woman died of methamphetamine poisoning based on the high levels found in her system in 2017, instead of the 26 sharp force injuries that an autopsy stated was the cause of her death. James O'Donnell, also an associate...
ISP identifies Davenport woman killed in crash during police pursuit
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the person killed Wednesday night when a truck crashed during a chase involving state troopers and a Davenport woman. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche struck an embankment at 8:16 p.m. while southbound on Eastern Avenue near Elm Street, began to roll and came to rest at Eastern and Pleasant Street, according to a state patrol crash report.
