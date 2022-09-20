Read full article on original website
Related
NBC News poll shows where the midterm ‘persuadables’ live: These voters could decide the midterms
In every election, there are solid Democratic voters and solid Republican voters — and then there are the voters who are less sure of where they stand. Those persuadable voters are often the difference between winning and losing and the NBC News poll shows they are a distinct group that tends to be concentrated in distinct areas.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.20.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Texas’ gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke is running out of time to close a stubborn polling gap: The latest University of Texas poll found the former Democratic congressman trailing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by five points, while a new Dallas Morning News poll showed the incumbent governor ahead by nine points.
Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today
With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
RELATED PEOPLE
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Get Ready for a Bunch of Sore-Loser Republicans Claiming 2022 Is Rigged
Nearly two-thirds of Republicans in key midterm races won’t commit to accepting their election results if they lose, an ominous sign that attacks on the democratic process will grow even more severe this fall. The Washington Post surveyed both Democratic and Republican candidates in 19 Senate and gubernatorial races,...
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
Black Texas Family Fights State's Efforts To Seize Their Historic Farmland
The descendants of Daniel Alexander are fighting once again to keep farmland they've owned for generations amid plans to expand U.S. Highway 183.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'What're You Doing in a White Place': Bar Faces Backlash for 'Racist' Video
"I'm so so sorry you had to experience this type of ignorant, racist behavior," a comment read.
New video contradicts Trump ally accused of Georgia voting data breach
A new video reveals that a group of forensics experts spent hours at a county elections office in Georgia copying sensitive data and software from voting machines. The video, obainted by The Washington Post, contradicts testimony of Cathy Latham, an ally of former president Donald Trump, who had previously said in sworn testimony that she briefly stopped by the office in Coffee County and spoke with a junior official about an unrelated matter, for “five minutes at most”, according to a transcript of her deposition.
Stacey Abrams Is Polling Worse Against Brian Kemp Than in 2018 Race
It's nowhere close to over yet, but the magic that brought Stacey Abrams within 55,000 votes of becoming Georgia's first Democratic governor in decades appears to be fading. Entering the final months of the campaign, the Democrat who built the coalition that almost completely toppled the GOP's grip on the state's politics four years ago, finds herself trailing Republican Governor Brian Kemp by near double digits in a new poll by the University of Georgia School of Public Affairs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prominent election deniers are facing growing legal trouble
Konnech, a small Michigan company that makes election logistics software, says a "smear campaign" whipped up by the controversial group True the Vote has led to death threats and forced the company's CEO to leave home in fear for his and his family's lives. The company believes a driving force behind the threats is xenophobia; Konnech's CEO immigrated to the U.S. from China in the 1980s and became an American citizen in 1997.
Yellen to visit North Carolina ahead of tight midterm races
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heads to the Durham, North Carolina, area next Tuesday as part of her ongoing tour to promote the Biden administration's legislative agenda ahead of the midterm elections. Visiting a state with several tight races in the offing, Yellen will focus on record climate investments of $375 billion over the next decade through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.Yellen plans to tour a renewable energy facility, meet with local business leaders and elected officials, and give a speech about the potential economic crisis that could be caused by unmitigated climate change, the Treasury Department said.Her agency has...
Know Before You Vote: Election Law Changes Ahead Of The 2022 Midterms
Midterm elections are quickly approaching, with important races happening up and down the ballot. While most of the emphasis is placed on congressional races, notably the U.S. Senate, voters will have an opportunity to decide who will lead important state and local offices. With the rise of election conspiracy theorists...
Gun control activists speak out on infamous ‘kick’ from Marjorie Taylor Greene
A group of young gun control activists has called on other young people to take action and vote in November’s midterm elections, following a now-viral encounter with far-right Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.Speaking in an interview with The Independent on Monday, Voters of Tomorrow (VFT) said the incident involving the right-wing congresswoman last week was yet another example of Republican attacks on American youth.“They will they will kick teenagers before they take action on gun violence, and I think that is just deeply depressing,” said VFT founder Santiago Mayer, who Ms Greene was videoed telling to “go home”.During the...
Midterms Forecast for House and Senate With Two Months to Go
A divided Congress looks increasingly likely as Democrats and Republicans enter the final phase of the 2022 campaign.
Kelly leading Masters by 12 points in Arizona Senate race: poll
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is leading his Republican challenger Blake Masters by a 12-point margin in the race to hold his seat in November, according to a new poll. An Ohio Predictive Insights (OHPI) poll released Wednesday found that Kelly is backed by 47 percent of likely voters, while Masters has support from 35 percent. Libertarian Marc Victor received support from 6 percent of those surveyed, while 12 percent said they were undecided.
After Biden’s Controversial Speech These GOP Mid Term Candidates Have Lunged Ahead in the Polls
In numerous races across the country, Republican candidates have enjoyed large gains in the polling numbers since President Biden delivered his controversial address to an already divided America.
SFGate
Republicans in key battleground races refuse to say they will accept results
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dozen Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate have declined to say whether they would accept the results of their contests, raising the prospect of fresh post-election chaos two years after Donald Trump refused to concede the presidency.
Comments / 0