A group of young gun control activists has called on other young people to take action and vote in November’s midterm elections, following a now-viral encounter with far-right Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.Speaking in an interview with The Independent on Monday, Voters of Tomorrow (VFT) said the incident involving the right-wing congresswoman last week was yet another example of Republican attacks on American youth.“They will they will kick teenagers before they take action on gun violence, and I think that is just deeply depressing,” said VFT founder Santiago Mayer, who Ms Greene was videoed telling to “go home”.During the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO