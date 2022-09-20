ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Forghedaboudit owner Kim Yacone killed, husband and chef Bob Yacone charged with murder

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nf6zw_0i3S0FLr00

LAS CRUCES – Kim Yacone, owner of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian Cuisine in Picacho Hills, was shot to death Sunday night, Sheriff Kim Stewart said, in the master bedroom of the home Yacone shared with her husband, chef Robert Yacone.

Kim Yacone was 48.

On Tuesday afternoon, Stewart provided the first new details about the incident since Sunday night, when deputies responded to 911 calls regarding an injured female at the couple's residence on Vista de Oro.

At a news conference at Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office headquarters, Stewart said the initial call came at 7:42 p.m. from the couple's son, Nick Yacone, 21, saying that he had discovered his mother apparently dead of a gunshot wound. He reported that a 12-gauge shotgun lay on a countertop and that he thought his father might take his own life.

According to an affidavit attached to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Nick Yacone was alerted to the situation by his older sister, Caleigh Yacone, who telephoned him from her home in New York state to say their father had called her and confessed to shooting their mother.

According to the complaint, Bob Yacone, 59, returned to the home shortly after the son discovered his mother, reportedly crashing his vehicle in the home's garage, and that the son told detectives the elder Yacone appeared to have been drinking. After escaping the scene, the complaint states the son sought assistance from a neighboring home and was told to "go away."

Meanwhile, Stewart said Kim Yacone's minor child, a 17-year-old with special needs, had fled to a neighbor's house saying that his mother had been shot. That neighbor also called 911.

The situation then unfolded quickly, by Stewart's account. She said deputies forced their way into the home and commenced a search, and were soon advised that Robert Yacone was still in the home. Deputies reportedly found Kim Yacone in the master bedroom, evidently deceased, with wounds to her face and back. The deputies also made contact with her husband, who was on a balcony attached to the bedroom. Yacone told the officers he had a handgun and a crisis negotiator immediately began seeking his surrender.

At 8:46 p.m., just over an hour after the initial 911 call, Stewart said shots were exchanged between Yacone and three deputies, during which Yacone sustained unspecified gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. The complaint says he sustained multiple wounds on the upper torso and arm. No one else was reported injured. As a standard procedure, the three deputies are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by a multi-agency task force.

Yacone's precise condition was unknown but Stewart said he was expected to survive his injuries and may be released from the hospital, where he is under guard, within the next week.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder (willful and deliberate) as well as receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

Stewart said the minor child was believed to be safe in the custody of adult siblings and that three dogs that lived in the home were also safe and uninjured. The investigation at the home carried on through Sunday night and Monday until the location was released Tuesday, according to detectives at the news conference.

Beginnings of Forghedaboudit, legal troubles

The couple began Forghedaboudit as a small pizza business in 2013 when they lived in Deming. The business grew in popularity and the Yacones were well-known for involvement with local charity efforts. As the business grew and its cooking gathered national awards, the couple planned to expand to a Las Cruces location; but the Yacones also came to be known just as well for their behavior, which included loud arguments in view of customers, controversial social media posts and repeated criminal complaints against chef Bob Yacone.

Robert Yacone pleaded no contest in 2014 to felony child abuse. When he faced charges over a road rage incident in Deming in 2018, a charge of possessing a firearm while a felon was dropped due to his receiving a deferred sentence.

The 2018 case alleged that Yacone had pointed a handgun at a motorist during that incident, but ultimately he pleaded down to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Sixth Judicial District Court.

Stewart said that DASO had responded to the couple's home more than a dozen times since January, two of which were for reports of a domestic disturbance. In 2020, Bob Yacone had been arrested on a domestic battery charge, but the charge was dropped.

During 2022, Kim Yacone filed petitions seeking protective orders against her husband due to domestic violence in February, March, and August. Bob Yacone filed two counter-petitions alleging abuse by her. Kim Yacone repeatedly asked the court to dismiss orders of protection saying the couple was undergoing counseling.

Kim Yacone filed for a divorce in February, according to court records, but appeared to pause the process in March. In August, she requested a hearing and a judge had been assigned to the proceeding. In recent weeks, she had posted in various local Facebook groups seeking to sell some of her belongings, alluding to moving out of her home.

Third District Judge Mary Rosner had signed a temporary protective order on Friday, Sept. 16, ordering Kim Yacone to leave the home and giving temporary custody of the minor child to her husband. A hearing had been set for Sept. 26.

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

Comments / 35

Debbie Villegas
3d ago

He was a terrible person while in Deming! Then they moved here to Las Cruces. Oh boy it was only a matter of time. So very sorry for Kim golly. May her children find peace in Christ 🙏

Reply(10)
15
Rhoda Pacillas
2d ago

The guy was a psycho. He’s rude and loud! I always felt sorry for her the way he treated her in the restaurant. Such a sad situation!

Reply
12
Talitha Garcia
3d ago

Giving temporary custody of the minor child to her husband?!?! New Mexico's "Justice" system never supports the victim 😒

Reply
18
Related
KOAT 7

Popular New Mexico restaurant owner accused of killing wife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Warning: Parts of this story and video may be disturbing to some. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sunday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Deming, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Update: Las Cruces resident charged with wife’s death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Investigators say one woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Deputies say a man called for help for an injured woman, upon arrival...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Vista De Oro
lascrucesbulletin.com

Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life

Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Homeless man charged with making threats in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man is accused of making threats to the staff at the Sierra County government building. A criminal complaint states 60-year-old Tommie Rodriguez walked up to the treasurer’s window Tuesday and asked for help claiming he was robbed. Police say he got agitated when they couldn’t do anything for him […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
KTSM

El Paso Woman Charged with Assault of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. According to court documents, Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, 19, entered the U.S. from theRepublic of Mexico at the Paso Del Norte […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTSM

Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student

In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body remains discovered at Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man charged in brother’s murder after weekend stabbing in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas -- A 28-year-old man is charged with killing his brother following a fight over the weekend, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Jose Antonio Angarita stabbed 30-year-old Edward Angarita following a fight. Edward Angarita was found early Sunday morning at a canal bank near...
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Deputies arrest man who was in process of burglarizing business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who was allegedly in the process of burglarizing a business in east El Paso on Sunday, Sept. 18. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael James Brucker after he allegedly cut through the fence surrounding a business and entered the property without permission along the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Update: One woman dead in shooting incident in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Dona Ana Sheriff Officers say a young male called requesting assistance for an injured female resident. When the first units arrived, a […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy