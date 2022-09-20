Read full article on original website
T-Mobile $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: Find Out if You Qualify to File a Claim
T-Moble has agreed to a $350 million payout to settle litigation over a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of users' personal information. As a result, if you are a current or past customer, you may be owed money from the settlement. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing, but in a...
Echos in Excess: Why You Should Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, what kind of strange person has an Amazon device in every room? Well, call me strange -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in a forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
New iPhone? Ditch Siri and Add Alexa on Your Home Screen Instead
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone? Think of it as taking all of the great features of Alexa, but to go. Whether you've just purchased a new iPhone 14 or are still hanging onto another model, it's a great time to swap Siri for Alexa.
Google Begins Testing Political Campaign Emails Skipping Gmail Spam Filters
Google is launching a pilot program this week to test political campaign emails bypassing the Gmail spam filters. Last month, Google was given the OK to do this by the US Federal Election Commission, meaning you might be about to see a lot more emails asking for campaign contributions or support.
Verizon's New Total Prepaid Brand Aims for AT&T's Cricket, T-Mobile's Metro
Verizon completed its purchase of prepaid provider Tracfone for $6 billion last year, and on Wednesday is set to make its biggest move in the space since then. Dubbed Total by Verizon, the nation's largest wireless carrier is adding a new prepaid brand to its stable that is designed to take on Metro by T-Mobile and AT&T's Cricket Wireless.
Facebook's $90 Million Data-Tracking Settlement: Today is the Last Day to File a Claim
Time has just about run out to get in on the $90 million class action settlement Facebook has agreed to following claims it illicitly tracked users across other websites. If you used the social media site back in 2011, you could be eligible for a payout -- but the deadline is just before midnight tonight.
Samsung's New Rugged Phone Has Custom Buttons and a Replaceable Battery
Samsung is adding yet another phone to its US lineup. The Galaxy XCover6Pro is a rugged device designed primarily for industrial and enterprise use, unlike Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 family or premium foldable Galaxy Z phones. It will launch in the US on Oct. 22 after first debuting in other markets, and it's the South Korean company's first rugged phone with 5G compatibility. US pricing hasn't been announced yet.
Best Oil Filter for 2022
Oil changes are a key part of regular maintenance on your car, but the process involves more than just changing the oil. You'll also change your oil filter. All oil eventually gets dirty as it moves through your engine. Your oil filter helps keep it free of contaminants for longer, so it does a better job of protecting your engine.
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
Did Logitech Reveal a New White Xbox Series X?
Logitech showed off its Astro A30 wireless headset Thursday in a video, but it was what's in the background that caught people's attention. A white Xbox Series X appears briefly in the promotional video, and it's unclear whether this is a new Xbox Series X color coming or if this was a console painted in order to match the other hardware shown in the shot.
Every 'Rings of Power' Episode Has Hidden Tidbits. Here's How to Unearth Them
If you're currently watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime, you already know it's a staggeringly beautiful show filled with political intrigue, action and characters with names you'll forget in a few minutes. Tolkien's lore has been translated to the screen with spectacular effect,...
Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to Watch Saturday and What to Expect
Netflix's second annual Tudum global fan event is almost here, and it will be packed with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. Saturday's livestream will deliver the latest news about the streaming service's shows, films and games. A marquee celebration for Netflix,...
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
Best Generators Deals for 2022: Save Up to $600 on Small, Midsized and Large Generators
Unpredictable weather, like extreme thunderstorms or tornadoes, can leave your home without electricity. As hurricane season hits Puerto Rico and other states in the South, it's important to think about backup emergency measures to ensure you have basic necessities. Having a generator can make a huge difference in an emergency.
Echo Show 8 Is at Its Lowest Price Yet, Get It for Just $80
Want to have a smart speaker and display but not sure where to start? One of our favorite smart displays, the CNET Editors' Choice-winning Amazon Echo Show 8, offers plenty in a small package. It's great for any first-time smart speaker user and impressive for those who've had experience with other smart devices.
The Byers' House From 'Stranger Things' Is Up for Sale
The world just took in Stranger Things' fourth season on Netflix -- an epic, intense two-parter that pits the kids against Vecna, the show's baddest villain yet. But do you remember those early days of the show, when Joyce used Christmas lights to communicate with her missing son and Eleven and the gang had but a mere demogorgon to spar with?
Snag an M1 iPad Pro for Up to $199 Off While You Can
Apple's iPads claimed several spots on our list of the best tablets for 2022, and if you want the very best that Apple has to offer, you'll want to upgrade to the iPad Pro. We named the 2020 iPad Pro the best tablet for creatives, and right now you can pick up the newer 2021 model at a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $149 on the 11-inch model, or up to $199 on the 13-inch model when you activate the instant coupon. Just note that discounts jump around quite a bit between different configurations, and without a clear-cut expiration, we can't guarantee how long these deals will remain available.
Get an Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for Just $50, Its Lowest Price Yet
Ready to take your fitness journey seriously and to the next level? A budget smartwatch can help you stay on track and accomplish your goals by keeping you informed of your health. From daily steps to sleeping habits, you can assess what you need to improve and celebrate the things you're doing right just by wearing a smartwatch.
iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: We Put Their Cameras to the Test
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra are different in many ways, but there's a common factor between them: Both companies pitch these high-end phones as having great cameras.
