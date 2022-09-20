ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Entergy Texas offers bill credit to help customers with high bills

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At Entergy Texas, our business is centered around our customers, which is why we are stepping up to provide relief for Texans experiencing high bills as a result of recent challenges. Record-breaking temperatures led to historic energy usage across the state this summer, and high natural gas prices continue to significantly impact the core of our company - our customers. That is why we are partnering with the United Way of Greater Houston in collaboration with neighboring United Ways to provide a $150 bill credit to qualifying customers on a first-come, first-served basis.
J.R. Heimbigner

Over 31 million dollars in grants available

holding moneyPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission recently announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed in a program called the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
Governor Abbott Highlights Port Houston's Vital Role In Texas Economy

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the vital role that Port Houston plays in supporting the Texas economic juggernaut at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena. Delivering a keynote address to a crowd of over 700, Governor Abbott touted Port Houston's contributions to Texas' mighty economy and...
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars

HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
Obagi Cosmeceuticals Relocates to The Woodlands from California

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC is relocating its corporate headquarters from California to The Woodlands®, Texas, adding to the now 32 businesses that have relocated, moved and expanded into the award-winning community, contributing 522,028 square feet of new office space and 2,000 new residents since 2020. Obagi Cosmeceuticals, a global specialty pharmaceutical company, has leased 16,470-square-feet at The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway which brings the towers to a combined 82% leased, representing a strong leasing momentum since The Howard Hughes Corporation purchased the Class AAA towers at the end of 2019.
Voter poll: What is the most important issue for Houston residents?

HOUSTON – The Nov. 8 Midterm Election is on the horizon and it’s time to register to vote if you haven’t already, but what’s at stake?. There is no presidential election this year, but eligible Texans can cast their ballots for state leaders and their district-based representatives.
