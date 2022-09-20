“Reacher” is about to get some new friends — and some new enemies. Amazon Prime Video, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios announced today the key cast members who will be joining mountain-of-a-man Alan Ritchson, who stars in the title role of the popular series. Joining the show are series regulars Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane with guest star Domenick Lombardozzi. Also joining the cast are Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. They will join Ritchson and Maria Sten, who will will return for Season 2 as Frances Neagley and Shaun Sipos, who will play David O’Donnell.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO