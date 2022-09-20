ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

‘Reacher’ Season 2 Cast Adds Serinda Swan, Rory Cochrane and 10 Others

“Reacher” is about to get some new friends — and some new enemies. Amazon Prime Video, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios announced today the key cast members who will be joining mountain-of-a-man Alan Ritchson, who stars in the title role of the popular series. Joining the show are series regulars Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane with guest star Domenick Lombardozzi. Also joining the cast are Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. They will join Ritchson and Maria Sten, who will will return for Season 2 as Frances Neagley and Shaun Sipos, who will play David O’Donnell.
‘Echoes’ tops streaming ratings; ‘House of the Dragon’ breaks into top 10

“House of the Dragon” was the seventh most-watched streaming program in the first full week it was available, according to figures released by Nielsen Thursday. Viewers spent 741 million minutes between Aug. 22-28 watching the two first two episodes of the HBO/HBO Max “Game of Thrones” prequel. The first episode premiered Aug. 21 and the second Aug. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max.
TheWrap

Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Netflix Series Gets November Premiere Date

“Wednesday,” the Netflix series about a teenage Wednesday Addams, finally has a premiere date. The series will drop Nov. 23, Netflix announced Friday. “Wednesday” is executive produced and directed by Tim Burton, with showrunners, EPs and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It stars Jenny Ortega as the teenage member of the famed Adams family.
TheWrap

TheWrap

