Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling': Is the Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Thriller Streaming?
“Don’t Worry Darling,” perhaps the most talked-about movie of 2022, is finally coming to theaters. The Olivia Wilde-directed thriller, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, has captivated audience’s attention before its nationwide release, first with Pugh’s decision to limit promotional press for the film and most recently with #spitgate.
‘Reacher’ Season 2 Cast Adds Serinda Swan, Rory Cochrane and 10 Others
“Reacher” is about to get some new friends — and some new enemies. Amazon Prime Video, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios announced today the key cast members who will be joining mountain-of-a-man Alan Ritchson, who stars in the title role of the popular series. Joining the show are series regulars Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane with guest star Domenick Lombardozzi. Also joining the cast are Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. They will join Ritchson and Maria Sten, who will will return for Season 2 as Frances Neagley and Shaun Sipos, who will play David O’Donnell.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains What Lured Her Back to the Horror Genre for ‘Wolf Pack’
The series' star and executive producer reveals she "at first had no intention of saying yes"
‘House of the Dragon’ is 6th Most-Streamed Show, While ‘Echoes’ Dominates Nielsen Top 10
“House of the Dragon” has not quite taken the Iron Throne on the streaming charts just yet, debuting at No. 6 on Nielsen’s Top 10 overall streaming list and No. 3 on the acquired programs list with 741 million viewing minutes. Atop the originals and overall list is...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Florence Pugh Shines as Olivia Wilde Provokes
Pugh and Harry Styles star in Wilde's satiric and somewhat frantic psychological thriller
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 First Look Shows Lily Collins Living Her Best Life (Photos)
But we still dont have a premiere date yet
‘Echoes’ tops streaming ratings; ‘House of the Dragon’ breaks into top 10
“House of the Dragon” was the seventh most-watched streaming program in the first full week it was available, according to figures released by Nielsen Thursday. Viewers spent 741 million minutes between Aug. 22-28 watching the two first two episodes of the HBO/HBO Max “Game of Thrones” prequel. The first episode premiered Aug. 21 and the second Aug. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vince Gilligan Series Starring Rhea Seehorn Gets 2-Season Order at Apple TV+
The project reunites the Better Call Saul executive producer and actress
‘The Rings of Power’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?
Find out exactly what time you can stream new installments
How ‘Iron Man 3’ Inspired Ben Kingsley’s Performance as Salvador Dalí in ‘Dalíland’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: "We said, 'Wow, it's so loose and funny and goofy.' And that was Dal, a very kind of loose character," writer John Walsh told TheWrap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Finds Its Writers
WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman is attached to direct
‘Quantum Leap’ Books Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas for Guest Spots
The couple will appear in the fourth episode of the series
Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Netflix Series Gets November Premiere Date
“Wednesday,” the Netflix series about a teenage Wednesday Addams, finally has a premiere date. The series will drop Nov. 23, Netflix announced Friday. “Wednesday” is executive produced and directed by Tim Burton, with showrunners, EPs and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It stars Jenny Ortega as the teenage member of the famed Adams family.
John Cena, Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell Join Cast of Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart 2’
Additionally, Nathalie Emmanuel is set to return to the series
‘Sanctuary’ Starring Margaret Qualley Acquired by Neon Boutique Label
Super picked up the Zachary Wigon thriller after its TIFF premiere
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Heres who plays who in the cast of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort
Illumination Launches New Adult Animation Label With Former Netflix Exec Mike Moon
The new banner Moonlight will push the "Despicable Me" studio's animated slate beyond family films
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0