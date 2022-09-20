Read full article on original website
Wlisa
2d ago
I almost hit one. I was at a red light, at night. The light turned green. I started to go. didn't see him walking up to my car. Everywhere you go they are there. And now its can you spate a few bucks! I never,ever carry money on me.
christopher pidgeon
3d ago
more housing and drug rehabs. better use of taxes towards rehabilitation instead of shunning these people and making life harder.
Thres
3d ago
I am so tired of panhandlers! There is not one road on which you can drive without seeing them!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Governor Baker, Mayor Sarno tour historic 31 Elm Street property renovations in Springfield
A corner of real estate in the heart of Springfield is making progress. The overhaul of the historic property located at 31 Elm Street has been in the works for decades, and now developers and builders are proud to say it's 35 percent complete.
Holyoke cannabis committee looking for volunteers
The Holyoke Office of Planning & Economic Development (OPED) is asking for volunteers to serve on the city's Cannabis Citizens Review Committee (CCRC).
Western Massachusetts’ resilient Puerto Rican community is thinking of its island (Editorial)
The streets of downtown Springfield were filled with music, food celebration and happiness Sunday, as the Puerto Rican Parade came roaring back after a two-year, pandemic-related live absence. The parade drew its largest gathering on record, with over 5,000 registrants marching from the city’s North End down the Main Street....
Protesters in Springfield call for an end to gun violence
The Nonviolent Springfield Coalition held a protest Thursday evening in an effort to address many forms of violence.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
Springfield gets $3 million grant to restore Walker Grandstand in Forest Park, build horticultural center
SPRINGFIELD - Ralph Damico politely applauded when Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced the city received a $3 million federal grant to restore Walker Memorial Grandstand and the baseball diamond at Forest Park. But when they spoke of how the grant is the first step...
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home criminal case heads to Supreme Judicial Court for review
The state Supreme Judicial Court has agreed to hear a direct appeal of the dismissal of criminal charges against former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent Bennett Walsh and onetime medical director Dr. David Clinton over the 2020 coronavirus outbreak at the state-run facility. Walsh and Clinton were indicted for criminal...
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
‘No confidence’ vote expected to fail at next Greenfield council meeting
Even as residents are pushing for Greenfield City Council members to hold a vote of “no confidence” on the city’s mayor and chief of police, council members are signaling they are opposed to the idea, especially after an earlier attempt failed in the summer. Three councilors spoke...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: impact of Massachusetts police reform bill
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into a police reform bill that passed in the Bay State in 2020. The trickle-down effects of this new law are now being seen in local police departments, especially small, rural ones. Kevin Hennessey is the chief of the Russell-Montgomery...
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno pushing for legislation to stop the release of repeat offenders
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a man who was arrested for stabbing a police officer in 2017 ended up arrested again this week after being accused of throwing a knife at officers outside the Springfield Police Station. Western Mass News got answers from Springfield...
Court battle persists over whether Berkshire Eagle reporter turns over notes in Bishop Weldon abuse lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD - A court battle continues over whether a Berkshire Eagle reporter should be forced by a judge to turn over notes from interviews with confidential sources on a clergy abuse scandal within the Springfield diocese. A lawyer for reporter Larry Parnass filed a motion for reconsideration after Hampden Superior...
Rising costs halt plan for 312 apartments on Worcester’s Main St.
A developer that had planned to renovate a downtown Worcester building into 312 apartments has put its plans on hold and may sell the property due to the rising cost of construction. Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the City Council on Tuesday that the SilverBrick Group halted the project...
Funnel shaped cloud in West Springfield caused concern on Monday
A funnel shaped cloud was seen over West Springfield on Monday that raised concerns to passerby's on the road.
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut
Two Maryland men were indicted by a grand jury in Hartford yesterday on charges of trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and Severo Alelar, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to a press […] The post Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl pills into Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Where does Western Mass. begin? This reporter is on a quest to find out
Where does Western Massachusetts begin? Is it in Worcester? At the entrance to Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties? Past the Connecticut River?. Or is it on Cape Cod? One Boston man suggested as much when asked by WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer. Seeking answers on where the Western Mass. region...
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
