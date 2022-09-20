KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bianca Belair, a WWE star from Knoxville, will be on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday as the guest picker. "It's for the big game — Tennessee vs. Florida," she said on social media. "I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, Knoxville, Tennessee. It's also my alma mater. I ran track at the University of Tennessee. I'm so excited to be back in Neyland Stadium and see all the orange. It's going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days. It's such an honor to be the College GameDay guest picker tomorrow."

