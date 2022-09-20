Read full article on original website
WBIR
Game Preview: Tennessee football looks to get back in win column against Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee football's Top-25 matchup against No. 20 Florida on Saturday is one of the most highly-anticipated battles in the Vols' recent memory. It has a lot to do with how UT began the season, and how the Vols' have fared against the Gators for the better part of two decades.
atozsports.com
Tony Vitello gives unbelievable quote about this weekend’s Vols-Gators matchup
The Florida Gators visit Knoxville this weekend to face the Tennessee Vols in one of the most anticipated games of the season. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in attendance. Knoxville will be rocking. Vols’ baseball head coach Tony Vitello is fired up for the game. This should come...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel had a specific request for Tennessee Vols fans on Thursday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had a very specific request for UT fans on Thursday as he met with the media for the final time before Saturday’s game against Florida. Heupel wants fans to be loud on Saturday — especially when Florida has the ball. “I can’t...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel reveals that he does one thing very differently than Butch Jones did at Tennessee
There were many criticisms of former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones during his time in Knoxville. One of the biggest criticisms, however, was the “chart” that Jones apparently used to make certain decisions, such as going for a two-point conversion or going for it on fourth down.
rockytopinsider.com
Report: Tennessee Basketball Hosting Plethora Of Recruits This Weekend
Tennessee football is hosting a massive recruiting weekend as the 2022 Vols prepare to face off with Florida. Rick Barnes and his staff are looking to capitalize on the energy around campus as the basketball program hosts an abundance of recruits. According to 247sports’ Travis Branham, Tennessee is hosting 10...
Coveted OL Vysen Lang Previews Tennessee Official Visit
Tennessee is set to host coveted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang on an official visit this weekend as the No.11 Vols take on No.20 Florida in an early season showdown. The 6'5", 325lbs Lang, who holds over 25 Division 1 offers, previews the upcoming trip with Volunteer Country. ...
Tennessee-Florida watch parties add excitement to gameday weekend
The highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium is a sell-out, but there are plenty of indoor and outdoor venues that will be showing the game.
Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend
Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
atozsports.com
Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen has strong opinion on Neyland Stadium and Vols fanbase
Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen appeared on ESPN this week to talk about UF’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Mullen, who is 5-0 against Tennessee as a head coach (4-0 at Florida and 1-0 at Mississippi State), had plenty to say about Neyland Stadium and the Vols fanbase during his appearance.
Bianca Belair, WWE star from Knoxville, to be guest picker on ESPN College GameDay Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bianca Belair, a WWE star from Knoxville, will be on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday as the guest picker. "It's for the big game — Tennessee vs. Florida," she said on social media. "I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, Knoxville, Tennessee. It's also my alma mater. I ran track at the University of Tennessee. I'm so excited to be back in Neyland Stadium and see all the orange. It's going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days. It's such an honor to be the College GameDay guest picker tomorrow."
How to avoid ticket scams for the Vols game against Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee vs. Florida game is sold out on trusted websites like TicketMaster. However, some people are desperate to get tickets to see the Vols take on the Gators. While people are reselling tickets, there are chances that fake ones are floating around. "If...
Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman 'highly questionable' to play against Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will likely be without its top wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday when it takes on rival Florida, sources tell WBIR. Tillman suffered an ankle injury during the second half of the Vols' 63-6 win against Akron this past Saturday. Sources said Tillman appears extremely unlikely to be able to go and would not be anywhere near 100% for the game.
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
Heading to the Florida-Tennessee game? From parking to parties, here's what you need to know
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee will take on No. 20 Florida in a highly anticipated and sold-out game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Gates open at Neyland at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. It's a Checker Neyland game, which means you are highly encouraged to wear orange...
tigerdroppings.com
Here's What Dan Mullen Had To Say About Tennessee Fans
Prior to Florida and Tennessee squaring off this upcoming weekend, former Gators coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on Vols fans... "They have not been on top, or even really in the mix as a top program for quite a while," Mullen said on the College GameDay podcast (h/t Saturday Down South). "But every time you go in there, the stadium’s packed. It’s going to be deafening. I think it’s one of the most impressive stadiums in all of college football."
Some Knoxville restaurants put gator meat on the menu ahead of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Neyland Stadium will fill with fans from across East Tennessee eager to watch their favorite team play against the Florida Gators. The week leading up to the big game is traditionally filled with excitement and festivities. It's also known as "Gator Hater Week." It's...
UT students are grateful for student section due to high game day ticket prices
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some students, like Kendyll Jackson and Lila Shipp, were lucky enough to score tickets through an on-campus lottery system. "My ticket was the student's ticket, which was $10," said Jackson. Shipp is forever grateful to be a student at the University of Tennessee because she does...
wvlt.tv
Alligator sold all week ahead of Vol’s matchup with Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 25 years, the Shrimp Dock sold alligator when the Vol’s play Florida, but the deep rooted SEC rivalry started well before this Knoxville tradition. At the Shrimp Dock, manager Rex Bellomy said they ordered their gator early this year and got in...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
WBIR
Liv Noelle to perform in Knoxville tonight
Liv Noelle will perform at Fanatic Brewing company tonight at 7 p.m. livnoelle.com. Sept. 23, 2022-4pm.
WBIR
