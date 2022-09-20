ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rockytopinsider.com

Report: Tennessee Basketball Hosting Plethora Of Recruits This Weekend

Tennessee football is hosting a massive recruiting weekend as the 2022 Vols prepare to face off with Florida. Rick Barnes and his staff are looking to capitalize on the energy around campus as the basketball program hosts an abundance of recruits. According to 247sports’ Travis Branham, Tennessee is hosting 10...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Bianca Belair, WWE star from Knoxville, to be guest picker on ESPN College GameDay Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bianca Belair, a WWE star from Knoxville, will be on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday as the guest picker. "It's for the big game — Tennessee vs. Florida," she said on social media. "I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, Knoxville, Tennessee. It's also my alma mater. I ran track at the University of Tennessee. I'm so excited to be back in Neyland Stadium and see all the orange. It's going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days. It's such an honor to be the College GameDay guest picker tomorrow."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

How to avoid ticket scams for the Vols game against Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee vs. Florida game is sold out on trusted websites like TicketMaster. However, some people are desperate to get tickets to see the Vols take on the Gators. While people are reselling tickets, there are chances that fake ones are floating around. "If...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman 'highly questionable' to play against Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will likely be without its top wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday when it takes on rival Florida, sources tell WBIR. Tillman suffered an ankle injury during the second half of the Vols' 63-6 win against Akron this past Saturday. Sources said Tillman appears extremely unlikely to be able to go and would not be anywhere near 100% for the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Here's What Dan Mullen Had To Say About Tennessee Fans

Prior to Florida and Tennessee squaring off this upcoming weekend, former Gators coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on Vols fans... "They have not been on top, or even really in the mix as a top program for quite a while," Mullen said on the College GameDay podcast (h/t Saturday Down South). "But every time you go in there, the stadium’s packed. It’s going to be deafening. I think it’s one of the most impressive stadiums in all of college football."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Alligator sold all week ahead of Vol’s matchup with Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 25 years, the Shrimp Dock sold alligator when the Vol’s play Florida, but the deep rooted SEC rivalry started well before this Knoxville tradition. At the Shrimp Dock, manager Rex Bellomy said they ordered their gator early this year and got in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
KNOXVILLE, TN
