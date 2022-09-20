Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Our First Impressions

The last few years have brought a string of high-profile musician biopics, from 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody and 2019’s Rocketman to Elvis this past summer. Up next: December’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody , which will aim to capture the legendary career of pop superstar Whitney Houston on film. But will it be a commercial and/or critical hit?

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith (along with special guest Gary Trust, Billboard ‘s senior director of charts) share our first impressions of the I Wanna Dance With Somebody trailer, which offers up the first full look at British actress Naomi Ackie as Houston and Stanley Tucci as record executive Clive Davis.

Below, listen to our conversation and watch the trailer for the film, which is due in theaters Dec. 21.

Also on the show, Katie & Keith hit Gary with questions about Harry Styles’ “As It Was” spending a 14th nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 . How many songs have spent 14 weeks atop the chart in history? Could Styles hold on longer at No. 1? Might he beat the all-time record for the most weeks at No. 1, set by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, in 2019?

Plus, we’ve got news on how Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti clocks an 11th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 , becoming the album with the most weeks atop the list since 2016, and how NAV, Ozzy Osbourne, Kane Brown and Yeat all debut in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

