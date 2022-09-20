Read full article on original website
Related
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
CNET
Dump Your iPhone Password. Apple's New iOS 16 Feature Is More Secure
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 models come with technology called passkeys designed to be as easy to use as passwords but much more secure. They work on all iPhones with iOS 16, but Google is building passkeys into Android and Chrome, too.
komando.com
Simple and quick guide to managing your Android device storage like a pro
Want more out of your Android phone? We all do. Thankfully, Android is very versatile and accessible. One way to take full advantage of your device is to add apps that open up a more significant world of possibilities. Tap or click here for five handy Google apps you should use on your Android. But what if your device is running out of storage and downloading apps isn’t an option?
The Windows Club
WhatsApp Calls not working on WiFi on PC or Phone
WhatsApp is a default online message and calling service for most users. There are a lot of upsides to popularity, but there is one significant downside, if there is a problem with that service, it will affect millions of users. As of late, a lot of users reported that their WhatsApp Calls are not working on WiFi on PC or Phone. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to set Google Photos as wallpaper on Chromebooks
Gone are the days when you need to manually download wallpapers to your Chromebook from your Google Photos library. Now, you can just set your favorite pictures or albums directly from the Personalization Hub.
Digital Trends
How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen
The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
How to update an Android app
App updates are an integral part of any operating system. They bring new features and fix stability and security issues. When you turn on automatic updates in the Play Store, you don't need to worry about keeping apps up-to-date. However, if you want to update an app where an update isn't available on the Play Store, you can update manually.
These 5 popular Chrome extensions are compromising your computer
The extensions are no longer available in the Google Web Store.Time to uninstall if you're one of their collective 1.4 million users.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Google's New $30 Chromecast With Google TV HD Arrives to Take On Amazon, Roku
Google has launched an entry-level streaming device. The new Chromecast with Google TV HD goes on sale Friday at all major retailers. The new device retains all of the look and functionality of Google's original Chromecast with Google TV, but instead of offering 4K streaming, the HD model is capped at 1080p, at 60 frames per second.
The Verge
How to use Focus modes in iOS 16
Apple added Focus modes last year in iOS 15 to help you stay on task. The idea was to keep you “in the moment” by filtering out apps or notifications that you don’t want popping up during specific times. In iOS 16, Apple has also added some new options to streamline the process. That includes the ability to silence notifications from specific apps or people, as well as link Focus modes with lock screens and watchfaces.
makeuseof.com
GNOME 43 Lands With Major Linux Desktop UI, Device Security Enhancements
Version 43 of the GNOME desktop for Linux has been released. The new version debuts with changes to the system menu, file manager, and new device security options. The GNOME project took to Twitter to announce GNOME 43:. As a testament to the developers, GNOME 43 is codenamed "Guadalajara," as...
TechCrunch
Google’s new Chromecast costs $30 — and it has a remote
This comes two years after Google launched a $49 Chromecast with 4K HDR streaming support and the introduction of a remote. The new Chromecast supports 1080p streaming. The new Chromecast supports more than 10,000 apps that are on the Google TV platform, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and Prime video. What’s more, Google has improved support for live TV over the years.
The Windows Club
How to make Website into Desktop App in Windows 11/10
With a few easy settings, users can turn one or more websites into desktop apps. This can be of great help to people who visit some websites regularly since turning them into native Windows apps can just help them cut back on time they’d otherwise have spent opening it in the browser. This article will look at how you can create desktop apps from websites on Windows 11/10 using Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.
The Windows Club
How to download and install Google USB Driver in Windows 11/10
If you want to perform an Android Debug Bridge (ADB) debugging with Google devices, the Google USB Driver is required for Windows. For all other devices, Windows drivers are provided by the respective hardware manufacturer. In this post, we walk you through the steps on how to download and install Google USB Driver on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer.
The Windows Club
Remote Desktop connection very slow in Windows 11/10
If the Remote Desktop Connection is very slow on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computers, try these troubleshooting tips and tricks to get it fixed. There could be several reasons why you might be getting this issue on your computer. However, this article explains most of the common causes along with the solutions.
Microsoft releases major Windows 11 update to make PCs greener and more productive
Microsoft has updated Windows 11 with new features to make it easier to use.The software giant had originally shown off some of these features during the launch of the new operating system in October 2021, but clarified that many would not be available until later.This latest batch of features, called the Windows 11 2022 Update, makes the search menu in the new taskbar more accurate, brings Start menu folders, and adds Snap layouts – a feature that makes it easier to have two apps open side-by-side and switch between them.When a user moves an app or a folder around, a...
ZDNet
How to transfer contacts from Android to iPhone
It's that time of the year. There's a new class of iPhones in town, which means many people will be making the switch to reap the latest that Apple has to offer. Or, you may be upgrading to an older model that just got a sweet new price drop. Whether it's rocking a physical SIM card or eSIM, getting your contacts onto an iPhone from Android remains the same -- and it's not as complicated as you may think.
How to ditch the default Google TV home screen and build something better
Google TV (until recently known as Android TV), used to be pretty clean—there was a row of apps, a few video suggestions, and not much else. But not anymore. The home screen of the platform now has a large featured section advertising shows on services you may not subscribe to, along with algorithmically curated recommendations and trailers. There’s also a smaller row of apps in the midst of everything, which can make it hard to find what you’re actually looking for.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 The first major Windows 11 update is here
The complete lowdown on the big Windows 11 update and more tech news from around the world. ☕ Good Morning, dear readers. A lot is going on in the world of tech right now and the week is not even over yet! We’ve got a stellar lineup of stories for you today, so get that pot of coffee on and start reading!
9to5Mac
Screenshot on iPhone 14: How to take regular and scrolling screenshots, new ‘Copy and Delete’ option
IPhone 14 and 14 Pro come with the same button layout as previous models so that means taking screenshots is the same. However, with iOS 16 there’s a new “Copy and Delete” option plus we’ll look at how to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone 14.
Comments / 0