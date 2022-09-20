Madison High School students facing felony charges for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up the school’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Charges dismissed in Houston Subway restaurant murder of 18-year-old killed in front of his mom
This was a case that reverberated across the country: a teen shot and killed while protecting his mom from robbers at a Subway. Now, years later, justice may be lost.
Judge denies bond for man charged with killing friend of 30 years and his 2-year-old son
HOUSTON — The man charged with killing a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son will stay behind bars for now. A judge denied bond for 38-year-old Bolanie Fadairo and said his two murder charges may be upgraded to capital murder. Houston police said Bolanie Fadairo is the man seen...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
Deputies break up possible kidnapping incident in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies rescued a possible kidnapping victim on Thursday night by detaining a man who was with his ex-girlfriend in northwest Houston. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Fallbrook Road and Highway 249 around 7 p.m. for a reported kidnapping.
Woman kidnaped by ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON - Officials said a woman has been saved overnight Friday after she was kidnaped by her ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County. Sheriff's deputies were called to a reported kidnapping in the area of Fallbrook and 249 around 7 p.m. They were told to look for a silver Toyota Rav4 with a broken-out rear windshield. The very vehicle was found on N Gessner and 249 in the Willowbrook area and officers were able to take the driver into custody.
Madison HS students who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school placed on house arrest, to undergo mental evaluations
HOUSTON – Two students charged for allegedly making school threats at Madison High School are out on bond, but a judge has ordered 24-hour house arrest and a mental evaluation for both. In court Tuesday, the judge said the suspects cannot have contact with any students or staff at...
Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting outside Fifth Ward convenience store
HOUSTON – A suspect was taken into custody Thursday, charged in a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. The suspect, Delonnie Norman, 21, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of killing Maurice Cashman Tolbert, 30. Investigators said...
#ICYMI: Toddler found dead in stolen car, teens charged with threat against school, lawsuit filed against HCSO deputy
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Police say a toddler was found dead in a stolen vehicle linked to a deadly shooting. It all started when a man was shot and killed on El Camino del Rey in southwest Houston Tuesday afternoon.
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
TikTok Suggests That Schools in Texas Are Charging Students to Use the Bathroom
“Are we running a school or a f--king business?" questions TikTok user @its.rigby.bitch as she reads the Student Fee Policy aloud for a school district in Texas. While paying fees as a student is a norm, the items students appear to be getting charged for are not normal (think: having a desk and using the bathroom). Don't believe me? See for yourself.
La Porte ISD employee caught on camera berating high school student
The teenager is seen backing up several steps as the school employee moves closer and, at one point, appears to be within inches of the student's face.
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities urging awareness about new crime trend
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man was arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office said on Thursday. Officials said on June 15, Terrence Thompson, 59, was seen on surveillance video following a Bank of America customer who had withdrawn a large amount of money.
Judge sets bonds at $1M or more for 3 friends charged with killing 16-year-old girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The three friends charged with killing a 16-year-old Houston girl faced a judge in Liberty County Wednesday who set their bonds at $1M or more. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, are all charged with murder in the death of Emily Rodriguez-Avila.
Have you seen him? Police seeking man wanted for attempting to rob ATM customer in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police need the community’s help in finding a man who allegedly attempted to rob a customer who was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine in July. It happened in the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston on July 18. Details on the outcome...
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
Houston jury awards $95.5M to family of girl who suffered brain damage after sedated, restrained by dentist, attorney says
HOUSTON – A state district court jury in Houston has awarded $95.5 million to the family of a four-year-old Houston girl left irreversibly brain damaged after a dentist improperly restrained and sedated her during treatment of decayed teeth, according to the family’s attorney James R. Moriarty and co-counsel.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
30-year-old capital murder defendant free from jail after posting $9,000 bond
HOUSTON - 30-year-old Eric Todd Semien and three others are charged with capital murder in the May 26, 2016, deaths of Javier Moreno and Roger Pantoja. "They killed two people, and they also put a gun to a young mother with a 2-month-old, they put a gun to her head as well," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.
38-year-old is facing charges in the killing that led to discovery of child dead inside stolen SUV
Eyewitness News is learning new details about the suspect who neighbors recognized shortly after our cameras captured his arrest before dawn Wednesday.
Houston widow found not guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him 89 times 4 years ago
Janet Alexander's lawyer said the grandmother's history of abuse resonated with jurors more than four years after her husband was stabbed 89 times.
