An all-in-one, modular educational unit for children ages 2+ and above, creating meaningful learning and playing experiences anywhere. Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2022) - Out Of The Box Education, a startup founded in MIT, is pleased to announce the launch of the world's first Classroom-in-a-Box with Digital Platform, an innovative all-in-one educational unit for children ages two and above. The award-winning, patent-pending product is developed as part of the MIT DesignX program.

