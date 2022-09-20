ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, MI

Detroit News

Man attacked with machete-style weapon in Mount Clemens, authorities say

Mount Clemens — A 19-year-old man was assaulted with a machete-style weapon on his way to work in Mount Clemens Friday morning, authorities said. Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the attack around 7 a.m. at Church Street and northbound Gratiot Avenue after the victim, a Clinton Township resident who had been riding his bike to work, was assaulted. He was taken to the hospital for several non-life threatening lacerations.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
Detroit News

Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules

Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man arrested in stabbing death of Waterford Twp. man

Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old Pontiac man in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The suspect, who was not named, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler once in the chest on Thursday night, authorities said in a statement. Lewis-Lefler...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley’s placement while in custody

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man, 62, arrested after fatal stabbing

Investigators anticipate charging a man after a dispute turned into a fatal stabbing on Huron Street. A Waterford Township man was killed, dying about six hours after the Thursday evening incident occurred in Pontiac. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office had the suspect in custody shortly after the stabbing...
PONTIAC, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
fox2detroit.com

Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Three juveniles face murder charges in Fraser stabbing

Fraser —Three juveniles face murder charges and up to life in prison in connection with a stabbing last week that left a 14-year-old boy dead and two other juveniles injured. Fraser Public Safety officers responded to an assault early last week near Garfield and Klein. All three victims were...
FRASER, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn police: human trafficking post on social media is fake

Dearborn police are debunking a widely circulated social media post describing an attempted human trafficking incident near Michigan Avenue and a Southfield Freeway, calling it a fake. The post describes a man stopping his car on a Southfield ramp, forcing a woman driving behind him to also stop her car....
DEARBORN, MI
truecrimedaily

3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
DETROIT, MI

