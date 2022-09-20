Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills man guilty for mother's murder when he was 16 sentenced to 35-60 years
An Oakland County judge sentenced Muhammad Al-Tantawi, a 21-year-old from Farmington Hills convicted of murdering his mother, to 35-60 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday. The roughly five years he's already spent in jail will count toward his sentence. Nada Huranieh, Al-Tantawi's mother, was 35 when she died in...
Detroit News
Man attacked with machete-style weapon in Mount Clemens, authorities say
Mount Clemens — A 19-year-old man was assaulted with a machete-style weapon on his way to work in Mount Clemens Friday morning, authorities said. Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the attack around 7 a.m. at Church Street and northbound Gratiot Avenue after the victim, a Clinton Township resident who had been riding his bike to work, was assaulted. He was taken to the hospital for several non-life threatening lacerations.
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
Detroit News
Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules
Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
Detroit News
Man arrested in stabbing death of Waterford Twp. man
Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old Pontiac man in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The suspect, who was not named, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler once in the chest on Thursday night, authorities said in a statement. Lewis-Lefler...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley’s placement while in custody
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
The Oakland Press
Man, 62, arrested after fatal stabbing
Investigators anticipate charging a man after a dispute turned into a fatal stabbing on Huron Street. A Waterford Township man was killed, dying about six hours after the Thursday evening incident occurred in Pontiac. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office had the suspect in custody shortly after the stabbing...
fox2detroit.com
Unrestrained 2-year-old found in suspect van that fled Bloomfield Township police after home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Four suspects were arrested following a high speed chase that ended in a crash in Troy. The individuals had been at a Bloomfield Township residence breaking into the home when police came upon the robbery. Police had gotten a call from the homeowner who...
Mt. Clemens woman arrested after using machete-style weapon to attack 19-year-old riding bike to work: Deputies
A 28-year-old woman is in police custody after Macomb County deputies say she brutally attacked a young man with a broad blade as he was riding to work on his bike Friday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
fox2detroit.com
Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
Detroit News
Three juveniles face murder charges in Fraser stabbing
Fraser —Three juveniles face murder charges and up to life in prison in connection with a stabbing last week that left a 14-year-old boy dead and two other juveniles injured. Fraser Public Safety officers responded to an assault early last week near Garfield and Klein. All three victims were...
Detroit News
Dearborn police: human trafficking post on social media is fake
Dearborn police are debunking a widely circulated social media post describing an attempted human trafficking incident near Michigan Avenue and a Southfield Freeway, calling it a fake. The post describes a man stopping his car on a Southfield ramp, forcing a woman driving behind him to also stop her car....
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 children charged as adults after 14-year-old fatally stabbed near Fraser schools
FRASER, Mich. – Three children have been charged as adults after one teenager was fatally stabbed and two were injured in Fraser. According to officials, all three victims were taken to a local hospital when police got to the scene. The 14-year-old died from his injuries. The stabbing occurred...
3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
Dearborn Press & Guide
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house in Dearborn Heights
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
