Manchester United Players You Should Use In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 is just around the corner, one week away to be precise and here are the Manchester United players you should use on the new game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester United fans that play EA Sports’ football title FIFA 23 will be looking forward to the release of the new game in one weeks time.

Every year, millions of players play the games most popular game mode known as FIFA Ultimate team or FUT for short.

Each year players build the fantasy team of their dreams with United fans wanting to use their favourite players.

However there are plenty of United players on the game but which ones should people be using on the new FIFA game?

IMAGO / PA Images

This year sees the addition of United’s newest signings with many new usable cards in the game.

Below you can find my picks for which United players I think you should use on Ultimate Team.

Antony

Starting out with United’s new Brazilian winger, Antony will be a card that many people will want to use on this years game.

82 rated with some great stats such as 93 pace and 86 dribbling as well as 5 star skills.

Antony is a card that you should look to try and use on this years game.

Raphael Varane

Varane, the Frenchman that has been a FIFA favourite for a number of years.

The centre back has been a brick in many players defensive lines and I expect this year to be no different.

84 rated with the stand out stats of 81 pace and 85 defending make Varane one of the go to centre backs on the game once again.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Tyrell Malacia

My final pick and one of the more surprising options is Malacia.

The Dutch left back has had a significant upgrade on FIFA 23 and his stats show those of a great left back choice.

79 rated which could mean he stays quite cheap in the game cycle, adding to that his 85 pace with 76 defending and 76 physical.

Malacia could be a great choice to get you started on this years game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon