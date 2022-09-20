CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5. The Americans sent out one of their strongest teams against the most experienced players on the International team. It was no contest. Matsuyama missed a 4-foot par putt on the third hole and the Americans led the rest of the way. Cantlay holed birdie putts from about 10 feet and 20 feet on the fifth and sixth holes, and Schauffele reached the green in two on the par-5 seventh to set up another birdie for a 4-up lead. Scott and Matsuyama had chances and rarely converted. They won only one hole with a birdie on the short par-4 eighth. The International side lost the last three holes with bogeys. ___ Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO