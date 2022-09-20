Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
GolfWRX
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage
The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report
Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup
Both captains quickly set their foursomes groups; first off Thursday will be Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Golf.com
At the Presidents Cup, golf’s secrets are out in the open
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are no secrets during Presidents Cup week. Well, except for this one: it’s weird. After nine and a half months of unrelenting self-interest, golf’s best players entered Quail Hollow this week asked to do the opposite — to bond, to co-mingle, to fraternize, to hang. That dynamic is inherently different, particularly for the sports world’s most insular group of professional athletes.
Presidents Cup Day 2: U.S. Takes 8-2 Lead Into Weekend at Quail Hollow
For the second consecutive day, the U.S. won a session by a 4-1 score, getting wins again from star duos and clutch late putting in the final match by Max Homa.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Four ball teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Friday
The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome. However, if...
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf
The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas ride magic short game to thrilling victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a familiar scene. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas celebrating a clutch putt or impossible recovery shot in the most crucial moment. For the International team it’s a relentless highlight reel that will likely haunt their thoughts for some time. Spieth and Thomas defeated...
Americans grab 4-1 lead on Internationals at Presidents Cup
Justin Thomas and Cameron Young sank clutch putts and the United States blunted a back-nine fightback to lead the Internationals 4-1 after Thursday's opening Presidents Cup matches. It took 99 minutes to crack par for the Internationals, who quickly fell behind in every match but grinded back.
GolfWRX
‘They can’t give it away’ – Latest viewing figures show worrying trend for LIV Golf
LIV Golf wants a television deal. Whilst there are almost unlimited reserves available from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the investors are sure to see something tangible come from the countless millions that have been ploughed into making the sport golf, but louder. A week ago, we reported that...
Golf Channel
In a deep hole, International team still sees the light entering Day 2 of Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s difficult to overstate how poorly Thursday went for the International team at the Presidents Cup. Historically, the Day 1 hole the Rest of the World dug for themselves is akin to a Round 1 knockdown. The Internationals aren’t down for the count, but they are definitely dazed.
Golf Channel
Michelle Wie West to host inaugural LPGA/AJGA event at Liberty National in 2023
JERSEY CITY N.J. — With Lady Liberty looking over, an inaugural LPGA event will take place June 1-4, 2023. The Mizuho Americas Open — hosted by Michelle Wie West — is coming to Liberty National Golf Club, where 120 players will tee it up with a backdrop of New York City and vie for a purse of $2.75 million — the largest of the LPGA's non-major tournaments.
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
ESPN
Presidents Cup 2022: Best moments, sights and sounds from Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Round 2 of the Presidents Cup was more competitive than the first, but the U.S. team still piled up four more points to take an 8-2 lead heading into the weekend at Quail Hollow Club. There are still 20 points at stake over the next two days,...
Golf Channel
Tiger Woods may not be at Quail Hollow, but he's still part of the American team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At the last Presidents Cup in 2019, Tiger Woods was a playing captain who helped lead the U.S. team to victory at Royal Melbourne. Not having him with the U.S. team this week at Quail Hollow Club as he continues to recover from injuries he sustained in a 2021 car crash is impossible to ignore.
Presidents Cup 2022: Why Quail Hollow Club’s Famous ‘Green Mile’ Holes Are Being Played Out of Order
A look at why the holes at Quail Hollow Club were rerouted for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post Presidents Cup 2022: Why Quail Hollow Club’s Famous ‘Green Mile’ Holes Are Being Played Out of Order appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
US wins leadoff match and builds big lead at Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5. The Americans sent out one of their strongest teams against the most experienced players on the International team. It was no contest. Matsuyama missed a 4-foot par putt on the third hole and the Americans led the rest of the way. Cantlay holed birdie putts from about 10 feet and 20 feet on the fifth and sixth holes, and Schauffele reached the green in two on the par-5 seventh to set up another birdie for a 4-up lead. Scott and Matsuyama had chances and rarely converted. They won only one hole with a birdie on the short par-4 eighth. The International side lost the last three holes with bogeys. ___ Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.
