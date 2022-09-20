ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/23/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 245 new reported cases. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations decreased by 30%, with 86 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 274 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
LA County Takes a Fresh Look at Youth Homelessness

Grimmer still is the root cause for why these youth, most of them of color, are unhoused. Nearly two-thirds of youth and young adults up to age 24 who became homeless in 2020 listed economic hardship as the reason, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). “Economic hardship...
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM

IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
Former OC School of the Arts student sues district

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school's founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained Friday. What You Need To Know. The...
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
Beware of fentanyl-laced ‘prescription’ pills

The Los Angeles County Public Health issued a health alert regarding counterfeit pills contaminated with fentanyl that are causing fatal drug overdoses in adolescents. Four high school students were found overdosed following the purchase and use of counterfeit narcotic pills. One was found dead on campus.
These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
