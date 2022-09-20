ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

East Aiken School of the Arts students host daily news show

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
Could you do a live daily morning show in front of your peers?

That's exactly what seven students at East Aiken School of the Arts do every morning with the Prime Time News program which is streamed into every classroom. The news program has been going on for years, with EASA Principal Lisa Fallaw saying it's been occurring since she got to the school in 2012. The crews are made up of fourth and fifth graders who have to fill out an application to participate.

“Every 4½ weeks we switch crews that way we have a variety of students who get to do it…,” Fallaw said. “It gives the younger kids something to look forward to.”

Fifth grader Danielle Wise is in her second year of doing the prime time news and said her favorite position is the news anchor.

“I think it's very fun and it's very entertaining and it's like, I've always wanted to do the news,” she said.

Wise added that when she's older she would like to be a TV news anchor.

Kruti Patel, another fifth grader, is also in her second year with the Prime Time News and loves working in the news anchor position.

“I heard a lot of people doing it and they said that it was really fun to come to school in the mornings and be on the news show and see Ms. Fallaw every day,” Patel said on why she wanted to participate.

Patel added that her favorite part is when she gets to work with Wise in the mornings. She would also like to work in TV news when she's older.

The news program is run by Mary O'Conner, the drama teacher at East Aiken. She's in her first year at the school and enjoys seeing the confidence kids get by participating.

“I think it's fun to see the kids build confidence and be very personable on camera, and also there's plenty of things they do like running a script or the computer that give those students who maybe don't feel confident in front of a camera an opportunity to feel like oh, there's more than an anchor involved in the news,” O'Conner said.

Each week the students alternate the roles they perform, Fallaw said.

“Right now, each crew has seven (kids), it's fun and they all get to do every part,” Fallaw said. “So if they do the camera one week, next week they might be a news anchor. So they really have to know all the parts in order for it to keep running. We tell them if somebody is out you might have to step up and fill in their parts.”

Fallaw said the students also work the different aspects of a news broadcast, which includes the camera, paper teleprompter, a computer for transitions, news anchors, the meteorologist, and the puppet. But it's not just students involved, Fallaw herself also participates in the news show.

“The coolest part is I get to do it with them and I'm in the puppet house with the puppet,” Fallaw said. “They know that I'm going to say anything and they just have to go with it and it's a lot of fun.”

During the broadcast the student give the date, review the character trait for the day, give any announcements and go over school wide expectations, Fallaw said.

“One of the other fun things that we've added this year is investigative 'reporting' and they go in the afternoons with Ms. O'Conner… and they interview different students,” Fallaw said. “Right now they're interviewing the STAR students and we're going to do little movie trailers and that will be part of our news show. That will be fun. There will be different things we're doing within the school they will investigate reporting on.”

By participating in the Prime Time News show, Fallaw said the students get to practice their public speaking skills and learn about digital arts and journalism.

“But the best part of it is they're really practicing those soft skills because they have to, that communication, public speaking, the concentrating, they have to concentrate on that teleprompter and what they're doing,” Fallaw said. “And they have to cooperate because they have to work together for the news show to flow the way it needs to flow.”

The students really seem enjoy participating in the program each morning, O'Conner said.

“They seem to look forward to coming to it,” O'Conner said. “It's only a 10-minute program, but it seems to be something that really motivates them to come to school early.”

“They love it, they are so excited,” Fallaw said. “I've had some little third graders going 'when do I get to do it? Next year, you get to do it next year.' It really creates enthusiasm.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the news crew will switch over to the fourth-grade cast, O'Conner said, and students will get to see a whole new group of faces on the morning news.

