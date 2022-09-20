ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL. Gov. DeSantis proposes $1.1 billion tax relief plan for the next legislative session

By Steven Ponson
 3 days ago
Bradenton FL — On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outlined a $1.1 billion tax relief package proposal for the next legislative session in 2023. The tax holidays would run through multiple holidays. Included in the package are some familiar tax relief proposals but with a different twist. Governor Ron DeSantis says the -back-to-school sales tax holiday is included, but this proposal will include two weeks in the spring for students headed back to the classroom from winter break.

“This time we’re gonna do a total of four weeks”. DeSantis says.

That proposal is estimated to save families around $210 million.

Also included in this proposal is a permanent exemption for baby and toddler necessitates and an exemption for cribs and strollers.

DeSantis says the state is in a good financial position to pull off this tax relief package.

“We respect you as taxpayers, we’re gonna work to lessen the burden on you”. DeSantis says.

These proposals still need approval from the state legislature and the governor says additional tax relief proposals will be announced at a later date.

Toni Koraza

Florida voters are most concerned about inflation

People in Florida are much more concerned about inflation and rising prices than any other issue affecting the Sunshine State, including immigration and gun violence. Inflation has been one of the pressing topics in recent months. Ever since the United States emerged back from the Covid-induced pandemic, the economy has been on edge. As a result, Floridians have witnessed some of the most extreme price changes in recent years.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida issues first medical marijuana license to Black-owned business

'To say this has been a long time coming is more than an understatement.'. Six years after Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure, and six months after the Department of Health accepted applications, the first Black-owned business received its license to grow and sell marijuana for medicinal use.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Depression 9 churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Depression 9....
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
FLORIDA STATE
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
OHIO STATE
